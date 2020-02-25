A nature to nurture

HANFORD – The door burst open and her father ran in, carrying a young family member who was gasping for air.

That is one of the first memories Paula Espinola has of her arrival to America from the Azores.

Espinola was 17 years old when her family member was involved in a tractor accident at her uncle’s farm in Hanford.

That family member was rushed to Adventist Health Hanford, given a chest tube and transported to Valley Children’s Healthcare in Madera County, where they stayed for two weeks. Espinola visited frequently. She had known for a few years that she wanted to become a nurse, and watching the compassion shown to her relative and her family reaffirmed her desire to get into the medical field.

“I have a passion for caring for others,” says Espinola. “Having a good nurse and someone with compassion can change your entire healthcare experience.”

Espinola has been a nurse with Adventist Health Hanford for nearly 16 years. She cares for patients on the second floor of the Medical-Surgical department, home of the Joint Replacement Center.