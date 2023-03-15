The monumental veterans memorial that will stand in Corcoran's Gateway Park will be named "The Five Pillars of Freedom," the Kings County Board of Supervisors affirmed Tuesday.

The memorial will feature five separate 12 foot statues of soldiers each representing a different branch of the military.

The memorial started as a suggestion from board chairman Richard Valle, and evolved into a historical project focused on honoring local veterans and enticing people across the nation to visit the statue.

