The monumental veterans memorial that will stand in Corcoran's Gateway Park will be named "The Five Pillars of Freedom," the Kings County Board of Supervisors affirmed Tuesday.
The memorial will feature five separate 12 foot statues of soldiers each representing a different branch of the military.
The memorial started as a suggestion from board chairman Richard Valle, and evolved into a historical project focused on honoring local veterans and enticing people across the nation to visit the statue.
When the High-Speed Rail Authority (HSRA) came to the county to begin discussing the high-speed railway, Valle suggested to Supervisor Doug Verboon that the county ask for something from the rail authority. The first project Valle suggested was a project to honor veterans in the area.
After many meetings with rail authority representatives, the county and the HSRA agreed on the memorial statue. To show their support for the project, the HSRA presented a $1 million check during the 2019 annual veterans dinner in Corcoran.
Corcoran vice mayor Patricia Nolen and Corcoran city manager Greg Gatzka were present at the board's meeting Tuesday to encourage the dais to support naming the memorial 'The Five Pillars of Freedom.'
"I asked you to please adopt this resolution to name the memorial The Five Pillars of Freedom," said Nolen. "It's so fitting, especially for our little community."
Nolen said that she was grateful for the monument and she was passionate about the veterans in her community.
Gatzka thanked the board for their support and called the moment a time to celebrate. He said that Valle was vital to the project and found the artist to create the soldier statues. He also thanked the HSRA, noting the project has truly been a partnership between the City of Corcoran, the county, and the HSRA through the whole process.
Domingo Cruz, from the county's administration department, said the project is near completion and is set to be officially revealed on April 29.
"The veterans memorial statue will serve as a unique destination statue for all across the nation to visit, experience and honor the military veterans who serve to protect the honor of our nation's freedom and is deserving of the statue name," said Cruz.
The board voted unanimously to adopt the resolution naming the veterans memorial.
Also Tuesday, the board approved certification of the 2022-23 California Children's Services plan and budget. The program provides funding for medical services and programs for medically impaired youth, including the medical therapy program at Shelly Baird School in Hanford.
"This funding is provided by the state annually and is allocated to Kings County to provide medical case management for the county's most fragile and chronically ill children," said Heather Silva, with the county's Public Health Department.
The board also ratified a resolution declaring a local emergency due to ongoing storms and continued flooding throughout the county as the snowpack melts and the rain continues through at least the end of March.
Supervisor Joe Neves said the rain will continue to cause road closures and drivers need to respect road signs, especially if they are on closed roads. He also urged the community to use as much caution as possible and to stay out of waterways.
To wrap up the meeting, Maria Rodriguez-Lopez, the deputy director of the Human Services Agency, held a brief study session to update the board on the recent changes to the Medi-Cal and CalFresh benefits programs.
Rodriguez-Lopez said that the Family's First Coronavirus Response Act, which appropriated funding for the Medi-Cal and CalFresh programs and many others, changed the way the benefits worked.
The annual redetermination process for Medi-Cal patients was suspended under the act but will resume in April. Medi-Cal recipients who do not comply with the redetermination process will be terminated from the program and will lose their coverage beginning July 1, which could potentially affect up to 29,916 Kings County residents.
"What that does is it could impact a person's ability to receive medical and mental health services, obtain medications, maintain in-home supportive services and receive therapy or other specialized treatments," said Rodriguez-Lopez.
She also informed the board that the CalFresh emergency allotment program would be ending, with the last payments going out March 26.