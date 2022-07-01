As the old saying goes “time flies when you’re having fun.”
Those words rang true for the past 45 years, and as I call it a career on July 1, I’d like to take this opportunity to reflect on what the community of Hanford has meant to me and the joy I had working in the newspaper industry.
Coming to Hanford in the fall of October 1977, I had no idea what I had gotten myself into. New job, new community in a new state, and looking for new friends — I reflect back on a theme I have used all my life:
Onward…
The Sentinel and City of Hanford welcomed me with open arms and I have done my best to give something back. The newspaper reports on history made every day and there have been many positive events that are etched in my memory.
Bed races in front of the Bastille in the '80s, the opening of the Hanford Mall in the early '90s, Lemoore Naval Air Station air shows, the Blues and Roots festival, Thursday Night Market Place, just to name a few. These are events that make Hanford special, and why I remained a resident these past 45 years.
I remember true gentlemen like Herb Iseman, Gordon Blue and Stan Sargeant, who poured their hearts and souls into their local businesses, and I was proud to share in their success.
I remember being an assistant coach on the Trojan youth football team that went undefeated and won the valley championship in the early '90s.
I remember changes in our newspaper; going from layout paper, cuts and wax to computer-to-plate operations. Scripps League Newspapers Inc., to Pulitzer, to Lee Enterprises, to our current owner, Horizon publications, each of which have seen us through the many innovative ideas and technology that have shaped our industry.
I could go on and on but I won’t. I just want to extend my heartfelt thanks to all of the Hanford and Kings County residents who have crossed my path since 1977. You are what makes Hanford special, and it has been one heck of a fun ride, living and working in this community.
It’s now time to retire and head into the back nine of life … thanks for all you do for this fine city and for being who you are!