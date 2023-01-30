The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for Hanford which goes into effect Monday night and will be in place until Wednesday morning.
The warning covers areas throughout the San Joaquin Valley including Lemoore, Shafter, Kingsburg, Corcoran, Lost Hills, Visalia, Tulare, Porterville and Bakersfield.
The San Joaquin Valley could see sub-freezing temperatures, with lows of 27 degrees forecast.
The National Weather Service warns that the freezing conditions have the potential to kill crops and other sensitive vegetation in the area and is urging local residents to take precautionary measures to prepare for the drastic changes in weather.
Taking steps now could potentially save tender plants from the cold, the NWS advises, and to prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly.
Local residents who have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.