The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for Hanford which goes into effect Monday night and will be in place until Wednesday morning.

The warning covers areas throughout the San Joaquin Valley including Lemoore, Shafter, Kingsburg, Corcoran, Lost Hills, Visalia, Tulare, Porterville and Bakersfield.

The San Joaquin Valley could see sub-freezing temperatures, with lows of 27 degrees forecast.

