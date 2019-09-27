NAVAL AIR STATION LEMOORE — One of the Navy’s most time-honored traditions took place Friday at Naval Air Station Lemoore, as a change of command ceremony marked the passing of total responsibility from Capt. David James to Capt. Douglas Peterson.
James, who had been commander of Naval Air Station Lemoore for the past three years, said leaving was bittersweet.
“I’m going to miss you all,” James said, addressing the shipmates, friends, family and extended local community in attendance. “I don’t want to leave. You made this tour memorable and I made some lifelong friends.”
Rear Adm. Bette Bolivar, commander of Navy Region Southwest, said the change of command is the cornerstone of the Navy, providing a chance to celebrate past accomplishments and to look forward to the future.
Bolivar recounted James’s accomplishments in his time at NAS Lemoore that lived up to and supported the Navy’s mission.
She said the base exceled, met numerous challenges and exceeded all expectations, including achieving a 93% score on final evaluation problem, earning the “Best in the Navy” distinction.
“No other base — and we have 70-plus of them around the world — has ever scored this high,” Bolivar said of NAS Lemoore.
Bolivar said a successful base is not just about the records, but about how the base functions every day, the relationship it has with the community, the quality of service it provides and the pride it shows. She said the sailors were able to accomplish their mission because the commander and his team took care of everything else.
Bolivar said James did his job and did it well, his name becoming synonymous with team building, leadership and civic pride. She said his personal involvement made a difference at the base and lent to the family-like atmosphere.
“Capt. James’ vision and energy have made an impact on this base that will be felt for a very long time to come,” Bolivar said.
During his remarks, James said though it may get hot and dusty in Lemoore, he loved everything the Central Valley and Lemoore had to offer.
“It’s the best place in the world for the mission and the best community support I have ever seen in the Navy, anywhere,” James said.
Over 50% of the Navy’s strike fighter aviation is at NAS Lemoore and James said he witnessed nothing but the best camaraderie there.
“This is a master jet base, period,” he said. “I don’t care what anybody says.”
James thanked the numerous people that helped him along the way and were integral to making the base work, which is the only large installation in Northern California.
“It’s the team here in Lemoore that got the job done,” James said. “I couldn’t have done it without them.”
James’s new assignment is director of assessments for Navy Installations Command in Washington, D.C.
As part of the tradition, James read his orders, acknowledging that he is ready to be relieved, before Peterson read his orders, accepting the responsibility of command of NAS Lemoore.
Peterson thanked James for his leadership and said he was humbled and overjoyed to be welcomed as a member of team Lemoore once again.
“I can only hope that I can fill those new shoes,” Peterson said.
Peterson is no stranger to Lemoore. Excluding two years in Germany and three years in Italy, Peterson spent most of his career at NAS Lemoore since late 1999. He said he’s excited to be back in the Valley and at the base.
“I have loved this place for a long time,” he said. “It has been an amazing source of community and camaraderie.”
Peterson said he looks forward to seeing NAS Lemoore grow in terms of squadrons, sailors and jobs, building new hangars, and working on infrastructure and utilities to keep up with the growth. Eventually, he said the base will hold over 60% of the strike fighter community in the future.
Peterson said he also looks forward to expanding the base’s outreach to the community.
“We want to be good members and good stewards to this community,” he said.
