600,000 years of history, and Tulare Lake isn't done yet

Much like the shifting shorelines and water levels of the lake itself, the history of Tulare Lake has remained difficult to map.
“The lake has a mystique,” said local historian Michael Semas. “There is a desire to know more. I think the mystery has always intrigued everybody.”
With the resurgence of Tulare Lake for the first time in more than a quarter of a century following a historically wet winter that left Kings County soggy and flooded, the history of what was once the largest body of fresh water west of the Mississippi River is again being embraced — not just for what it can tell us about the past — but about the present, and future.
Road closures, submerged farms and NASA photographs confirm that on some level, Tulare Lake has returned, and local authorities and farmers are waiting to see how much worse the flooding will get.
The thawing of a record-breaking snowpack in the Sierra Nevada, dubbed "the big melt," is projected to fill the Tulare Lake basin this summer with 1 million acre feet of water.
A history of change
Like the lake's resurgence this spring, its history is one of rapid change.
“Unfortunately, [Tulare Lake] changed so fast that we don’t have many detailed descriptions on what it was like in its early state,” College of the Sequoias professor Rob Hansen told Huell Howser during a 1999 episode of “California’s Gold.” “There was never any thorough study of the lake.”
The lake, at its largest, covered about 1,800 square miles of the Valley. From its northernmost point at Summit Lake, near Riverdale, to its southernmost point — generally about five miles north of what is now Wasco-Lost Hills Road — it spread over about 60 miles.
East to west, the lake’s waters would span the 35-mile stretch from what is now Kettleman City to Pixley.
If the lake were to suddenly reappear as it once was, Lemoore and Kettleman City homeowners would have lakefront property, Alpaugh would be an island, and Corcoran would be under water. In its heyday, the lake was wide and shallow, with most areas around seven feet deep — at the deepest it was nearly 30 feet, with a threshold of about 210 feet above sea level.
The lake was difficult to map and even more difficult to build permanent settlements around. Local historian and newspaper columnist F.F. Latta wrote that the heavy Valley winds could reshape the shoreline by up to five miles in a couple of hours.
“Fluctuating year by year, moved this way and that by strong Valley winds, Tulare Lake sometimes grew to tremendous proportions and overflowed into the San Joaquin River, or gradually subsided until the water entirely disappeared and the loose dust blew from its lowest depths,” Latta wrote in the July 10, 1937 edition of the Hanford Morning Journal.
Pre-Spanish Tulare Lake
It’s been estimated that the Tulare Lake region supported the largest population of Native Americans north of Mexico prior to Columbus’ arrival in the New World. Of the many Yokuts tribes in the Valley, three were known to live on the banks of the lake — the Tachi, Wowol and Chunut.
The area, described as a “Garden of Eden” by Semas, was by most accounts peaceful, with local tribes often trading with other tribes from the north and the coast.
"Conflicts between tribes were apparently about as frequent as with aliens; and with many of their neighbors they were on friendly and intimate terms. Yokuts were evidently on the whole a peaceable people,” anthropologist A.L. Kroeber wrote in the 1925 “Handbook of the Indians of California.”
The Yokuts lived in the area, hunting the lake’s abundant wildlife and gathering acorns, an immensely important food for them, for about 5,000 years.
The Spanish arrived in 1772, led by Pedro Fages, Father Francisco Garces and others, and would name the lake after the abundant tule plants that lined it.
While the Spanish colonized much of the coast, the land in the Central Valley and around the lake was left alone, being deemed mostly worthless.
Between 1772 and 1846, there were only two permanent European settlements around the lake: Pueblo de las Juntas, near present-day Firebaugh, and Pueblo San Emigdio, south of Buena Vista Lake.
What Latta described as the “forbidding barenness” of the Valley included several oases of lakes, sloughs, rivers and swamps. The lake was a breeding ground for mosquitos, which in addition to spreading malaria, attracted “billions” of bats nightly.
Statehood
The area saw control shift from Spain to Mexico and then to the United States in 1848, bringing with it a new influx of settlers. In the 1840s, trappers, including John “Grizzly” Adams and Kit Carson (for whom a local elementary school is named), began finding their fortunes in the area’s abundant wildlife.
“Any writer who attempts to give the uninitiated an accurate impression of the quantities of game supported in the San Joaquin will lose all reputation for dealing with the truth,” Latta wrote in a 1938 column.
By the 1870s, the lake became the source of a great fishing industry. The Water Witch, a 32-foot long vessel skimmed its surface taking in fish and terrapin — a type of small turtle. The terrapin were so important to the region that a small area of the lake six miles south of Kettleman City would become known as Terrapin Bay. As many as 300 dozen terrapin would be sold per season to markets in the Bay Area for stews and soups.
More than just fish
It’s said that the most prominent lake fisherman was W. J. Browning, of Delano, with three boats and four employees.
But while the Water Witch’s broad seine caught fish and terrapin, the Mose Andross ferried cattle and hogs between Atwell’s Landing and Gordon’s Point.
“The boat got stranded up by Lemoore,” Semas said of the Mose Andross. “The engine was salvaged and still exists today. It’s up at Atwell Mill in the Mineral King area. The engine sits out in the open. They used it to run a lumber mill up there for many years and then they abandoned it.”
In 1868, the San Joaquin Valley was surveyed by R. W. Brereton, a man working for “San Francisco and London capitalists,” according to Latta. Brereton had made a name for himself by surveying India and Egypt for the English. As a result of his report, the San Joaquin and Kings River Canal and Irrigation Company was formed with $1 million in capital in 1871.
With no railroad south of Tracy at the time, the plan was to connect Tulare Lake to the Bay Area via a series of canals and locks, according to historian and Sentinel columnist, Mae Belle Weis. This route would mostly be used for freight, however by 1875, the railroad extended south into Bakersfield and a new plan began to take shape as the water started to be used for irrigation.
Uncovering Corcoran
Due to water from the Kern, Tule, Kaweah and Kings rivers being diverted to grow wheat and cotton, among other crops, the lake fell to an “unprecedented” low level between 1876 and 1881, uncovering the area that would come to be Corcoran.
“In those days [1894], Corcoran was an artesian well, a pond and a tule patch,” Browning said sometime around 1900.
According to Weis, the area was first farmed by Frank Howe in 1878. The city was formally founded by developer Hobart Johnstone Whitley after a 1905 visit. The J.G. Boswell Company was established in Corcoran in 1921, and would become the world’s largest privately-owned farm.
“The initial goal wasn’t to dry up the lake. The goal was to divert a lot of the water that was going into the lake basin to other areas that could use the irrigation more efficiently," Semas said. "The lake dried up because the water was being diverted and not a lot of water was going into the basin. It was a secondary situation, but once the lake dried up, there was an attempt to keep it dry.”
Today, Corcoran is protected from the resurging lake by a levee which stretches more than 14 miles in a half circle around the city and is 188 feet above sea level, according to Kings County Sheriff David Robinson.
On Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that the state will pay for raising the Corcoran levee to 192 feet, marking the third time the state or federal government has intervened to raise the levee, according to the governor’s office.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers made repairs to the levee in 1969 and again in 1983.
The levee requires repeated work, in part, because over-pumping of groundwater beneath the levee has caused subsidence. Corcoran is sinking at a rate of seven inches per year, according to the New York Times.
- Jesse Stone jstone@hanfordsentinel.com
Growth, decay, transformation
The lake first dried up in the late 1890s, and without dams and reservoirs, its water levels grew and shrank according to the whims of nature for years. According to Weis, the lake basin would fill and dry, expand and contract for the next few decades. Thanks to dikes, levees and pumps, however, the entire basin would not fill, though parts would reach levels close to its historic depths.
During a particularly wet season in 1938, 140,000 acres of the lake’s basin were covered by 1.25 million acre-feet of water, resulting in 17,000 acres of cotton – 45% of Kings County’s total yield – being destroyed. Additionally, 5,800 acres of sugar beets were submerged, essentially wiping out the industry. Another 100,000 acres of wheat, barley and alfalfa were lost.
“Had Pine Flat Dam been in the Kings River Canyon, as advocated for the past 20 years, 600,000 acre-feet of water now in Tulare Lake would still be in the mountains, held in storage until such a time as the Valley wished to draw on it. Possibly that is the only solution, to control Tulare Lake at its source, to hold the water in the mountains,” Weis wrote in a 1938 Sentinel column.
Construction would finally begin on Pine Flat Dam in 1947. The dam was completed in 1954, impounding water on the Kings River in Fresno County.
The Success Dam on the Tule River and the Terminus Dam on the Kaweah River opened in 1961 and 1962 respectively, after another lake resurgence in 1955.
Despite the dams and intermittent droughts, the lake returned in 1969, 1983, 1997 and now, 2023.
The face of change
Valley agriculture now employs around 340,000 people, and produces more than $24 billion in revenue each year, according to the Public Policy Institute of California, a vastly different landscape than the expanse of bountiful lake that nourished the Yokuts for 5,000 years and was deemed something of an an eyesore by European settlers.
“[Boswell] and a handful of farmers before him had sucked the Tulare Lake dry and made its rivers run backward. No landscape in America — not the cotton south, not the grain belt of the Midwest, not the cane fields of Florida — had been more altered by the hand of agriculture,” wrote Valley journalist Mark Arax, in his 2003 book “The King of California.”
And with a history spanning 600,000 years, there are undoubtedly many chapters left in the story of Tulare Lake.
“Whether we like it or not, that lake will return. It may not be in our lifetime, or even our children’s lifetimes, but geography will make that lake return,” Semas said.