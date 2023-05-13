 Skip to main content
'The lake has a mystique'

600,000 years of history, and Tulare Lake isn't done yet

In this photo taken in April, trash and other debris litter what was a thriving alfalfa field in Kings County prior to flooding. 

 Parker Bowman, Staff

Much like the shifting shorelines and water levels of the lake itself, the history of Tulare Lake has remained difficult to map.

“The lake has a mystique,” said local historian Michael Semas. “There is a desire to know more. I think the mystery has always intrigued everybody.”

With the resurgence of Tulare Lake for the first time in more than a quarter of a century following a historically wet winter that left Kings County soggy and flooded, the history of what was once the largest body of fresh water west of the Mississippi River is again being embraced — not just for what it can tell us about the past — but about the present, and future.

This composite satellite photo released by NASA, shows the scope of Tulare Lake as of April 30. 
Don Latta, Harvey Neuman, left to right (foreground) and F.F. Latta and Marvin Neuman, left to right (background) navigate a motorboat on Tulare Lake after a resurgence in 1937. 
Water flows through a part of the Tule River that has been dry for years in this April 2023 photo.
Water fowl have taken up residence in a flooded field near Allensworth in this April 24 photo. 
A dairy farm near Allensworth is flooded in this April 24 photo. 

Parker Bowman

