The South Valley Industrial Collaborative held its 5th annual South Valley Industrial Summit on Friday at the West Hills College Lemoore Campus. 

The Industrial Summit provides SVIC partners and community the opportunity to come together on an annual basis to learn about innovative industries that are growing in the region, to attend informational and educational breakout sessions and to engage in business-to-business networking. 

The Industrial Summit depends on sponsorship and support from industry partners and community members.

