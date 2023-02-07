Day 1 - A
Attendees stroll the streets of the World Ag Expo in Tulare in February 2022.

 Gary Feinstein, Contributor

The 56th Annual World Ag Expo is set to start next week at the International Agri-Center in Tulare.

The Expo is set to run Feb. 14-16, and this year's theme is “Taking care of Ag Business.” General admission tickets are on sale and start at $20, children under the age of 6 are free.

The World Ag Expo is one of the largest agricultural trade shows in the world with more than 1,200 exhibitors on 2.6 million square feet of exhibit space. In 2022 the World Ag Expo drew more than 98,000 people to the convention center.

