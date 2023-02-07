The 56th Annual World Ag Expo is set to start next week at the International Agri-Center in Tulare.
The Expo is set to run Feb. 14-16, and this year's theme is “Taking care of Ag Business.” General admission tickets are on sale and start at $20, children under the age of 6 are free.
The World Ag Expo is one of the largest agricultural trade shows in the world with more than 1,200 exhibitors on 2.6 million square feet of exhibit space. In 2022 the World Ag Expo drew more than 98,000 people to the convention center.
Herbicide GUSS, a product by GUSS Automation, the Kingsburg Company manufactured autonomous herbicide sprayer, will also be on display. The driverless sprayer is built with multiple precision sensors designed to detect, target, and spot spray weeds on the orchard floor with the specific amount of material needed. The Central Valley company is a part of the Top-Ten new products exhibition.
The Top-Ten exhibition is filled with new-age agricultural products like BeeHome, which seamlessly and authentically detects threats to a honeybee colony and Autonomous Flying Robots which can be used to harvest and gather information.
The Expo offers a wide range of ag-related exhibitors and seminars, such Women in Agriculture, geared toward professional women in the field.
The Expo will also be offering ag tours of different wineries, dairies, and orchards. Attendees can tour places like Kings River and Fresno State vineyards and wineries. There will also be a Wine & Cheese Pavillion, where people can recharge and try some of California’s great wines.