Among the events planned for Hanford’s Flashback Festival is a 1950s-themed dance called a Sock Hop, which has roots in town going back decades.

The event, which will take place from 7-10 p.m. Friday, July 30, in Civic Auditorium, takes after the Hanford tradition of Melco dances, said Hanford Chamber of Commerce President Amory Marple. She said the 130th birthday was a perfect time to bring a '50s-themed dance back to town.

“The Chamber will all be dressed up in 1950s clothes, with '50s themed decorations,” Marple said. “The band doesn’t play music as far back as the '50s, they play stuff from the '60s, so it will be a little disjointed but overall it will be a themed Sock Hop.”

Marple said she encourages attendees to dress to the theme as well and said the chamber will have a photo backdrop.

Quesadilla Gorilla will be serving alcohol and have a pop-up to sell food as well, Marple said.

The dance will start directly after a drum line battle-of-the-bands between the high school on the steps of the auditorium. The event will not require masks, but will have them available along with hand sanitization stands.

Tickets are available on the Chamber’s website for $5, and tickets at the door will be $10.