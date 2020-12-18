50 Years Ago in Kings County... Robber foiled at Tuck’s Market

An attempted robbery was foiled Friday by Harry Tuck of Tuck’s Market.
According to sheriff’s reports, a man entered the story, located at 441 N. Tenth Ave., and asked for money while feigning possession of a gun.
Tuck told officers he asked if the man was kidding and added he could see the man’s fingers through the shirt. Tuck then asked the man to show his gun and he refused.
The store owner told the would-be robber he had a money box under the counter and instead brought out his own gun. The two grappled over the weapon and Tuck pulled the trigger which fell on an empty chamber and the man ran out of the store.
— Hanford Sentinel
Dec. 19, 1970
