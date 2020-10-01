You have permission to edit this article.
50 Years Ago in Kings County: Reagan stops off in Hanford
Gov. Ronald Reagan made a whistle stop tour of Hanford today, appearing at the telephone company business office and Republican Headquarters to promote his administration’s program and the state senate candidacy of Bill Park.

In a 15-minute question and answer session with telephone company employees, Reagan pointed to his welfare and property tax reform bills as examples of legislation which State Sen. Walter Stiern, D-Bakersfield, helped block and which Park would have voted for.

This was the first time Reagan has appeared in Hanford. He visited Lemoore and Lemoore Naval Air Station for campaign dinners in 1966.

The governor, arriving from Fresno, was 35 minutes late and abandoned plans to walk down North Douty from the Pacific Telephone office to GOP headquarters.

— The Hanford Sentinel

Oct. 2, 1970

