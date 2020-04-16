5 new resident cases of COVID-19 confirmed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HANFORD — The Kings County Department of Public Health (KCDPH) has confirmed five additional cases of a resident being diagnosed with the Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

KCDPH has determined that one of the new cases contracted the disease through close contact with a confirmed case. The remaining four cases are still under investigation.

Two cases are in treatment under isolation and all other cases have been quarantined.

KCDPH has also identified one previously identified case who has fully recovered from the disease. Four cases in total have been full recoveries.

KCDPH is currently conducting communicable disease investigations to identify any persons who may have had close personal contact with these individuals, including any friends, family members, or health care professionals, to assess and monitor them for signs and symptoms of illness. Due to privacy laws, no specific information regarding any of the eighteen cases can be shared with the public.