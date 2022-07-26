After more then 50 years with a pool which was not adequate for use in playoff or championship water polo matches, Hanford High School has a swimming pool that can be used for both school activities and if desired, as a public venue.
The complex cost $5.5 million dollars, according to school officials, and the pool will be ready for its ﬁrst home match on Aug. 30, which according to the website MaxPreps, will be a girls match against Porterville.
The pool is conﬁgured in a traditional rectangle with a shallow end of three feet six inches, and a deep end at 12 feet, adequate for diving if needed.