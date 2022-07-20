SpaceX is targeting a 10:39 a.m. Thursday launch of 46 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit from Vandenberg's Space Launch Complex-4.
The two-stage Falcon 9 rocket will carry the satellites to join SpaceX's growing constellation of Starlink satellites that provide broadband internet service to customers worldwide.
If the launch is delayed, the next attempt will be made at 10:30 a.m. Friday, the aerospace company announced Wednesday afternoon.
Both Thursday and Friday are instantaneous launch windows.
The reusable first-stage booster is expected to separate from the rocket, reenter Earth's atmosphere and touch down on the "Of Course I Still Love You," an autonomous spaceport droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.
A live webcast of the mission will begin approximately 15 minutes prior to liftoff at www.spacex.com.