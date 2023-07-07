The soup kitchen at the Episcopal Church of the Saviour operates seven days a week. On an average day, over 100 people walk through a small door in the back of the cafeteria, navigating some small cafeteria tables towards a row of counters in the back of the room. All of these people are given bread, dessert, soup and something to drink.
On an average day, some people sit alone, eating their meals quietly, as others eat together and talk. When they finish their meal, lunchgoers walk back out the small door into the church’s courtyard, navigating past the designated space for some haphazardly parked bicycles.
The soup kitchen served its first meal in September of 1986, according to the Church's website. But according to Episcopal Church Pastor Julie Kelly, average days like these will soon become part of the history books without donations from the community.
Running the soup kitchen has become prohibitively expensive, and Kelly said that the soup kitchen will likely shut its doors within four months or less without donations from the community.
“For 37 years, we’ve hosted the soup kitchen and have been the primary sponsor of it financially,” Kelly said. "But the mission has outgrown our financial capacity, and we simply do not have any funds left in savings. For years, we have subsidized the soup kitchen to the tune of $20,000 to $35,000 a year as a congregation, and that is simply no longer sustainable for us.”
“If we don’t get sponsors within the next 30 days, we have to look at closing the kitchen,” Kelly added.
Organizers with the kitchen don't ask for qualifiers like a physical address or income information when serving meals. This way, everyone who needs a meal gets fed.
In addition, Kelly said that not everyone who comes to the soup kitchen is homeless. Everyone is welcome at the soup kitchen’s table, whether they’re housed, unhoused, employed, unemployed or anything else. Kelly said this philosophy comes from the belief everyone who needs a meal deserves a meal.
“Folks who eat in the kitchen are not just homeless,” Kelly said. “Many of these folks have jobs and are having to choose between paying their mortgage or putting food on the table. And if they can have one meal a day at the soup kitchen, they can choose to make sure there’s a roof above their head.”
As the church shoulders large bills to pay for the soup kitchen out of pocket, it was forced to lay off staff members. The kitchen is now run almost entirely by volunteers.
“We have laid off all of our staff except for the custodian, who is also significantly cut,” Kelly said. “The only reason the custodian remains for the soup kitchen is because if it’s not mopped every day, they’ll shut us down.”
Kelly said that expenses for the church include electricity, food supplies, and even an air conditioning unit which recently needed to be replaced to the tune of $11,000. While the soup kitchen brings in some money from donations and sponsorships, the soup kitchen usually runs at a deficit of $9,000 a month. That money is usually directly from the church’s own savings.
Kelly said the church avoided publicizing the financial details of the soup to avoid being perceived as showing off to the general public.
“We’re a church,” Kelly said. “That’s not what we do. We’re not gonna brag that we are the primary sponsor of this much every year.”
Donations can be given on the church’s website at https://ecsaviour.org/ecos-soup-kitchen and are tax deductible. Kelly said checks to the church’s office would also be accepted. All donations for the soup kitchen are accounted separately from funds used for general church operations.
The church is located at 519 N. Douty St., Hanford. The soup kitchen operates from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily.