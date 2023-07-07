The soup kitchen at the Episcopal Church of the Saviour operates seven days a week. On an average day, over 100 people walk through a small door in the back of the cafeteria, navigating some small cafeteria tables towards a row of counters in the back of the room. All of these people are given bread, dessert, soup and something to drink.

On an average day, some people sit alone, eating their meals quietly, as others eat together and talk. When they finish their meal, lunchgoers walk back out the small door into the church’s courtyard, navigating past the designated space for some haphazardly parked bicycles. 

The soup kitchen served its first meal in September of 1986, according to the Church's website. But according to Episcopal Church Pastor Julie Kelly, average days like these will soon become part of the history books without donations from the community.

Associate Editor / Reporter

