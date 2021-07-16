The Delta variant is spreading in Kings County, public health officials say the best protection against the spread of the virus is vaccination and there are three main ways to get a shot in the area.
Public Health Director Ed Hill said after nine months of organizing vaccinations, the County has made it possible for any eligible person to get inoculated.
“The analogy I use is if you were a football player, you wouldn’t go out on the field without a helmet,” Hill said. “When it comes to protecting yourself and your loved ones, right now vaccines provide the greatest level of protection.”
Darcy Pickens, assistant director of the Public Health Department, said vaccinations also protect those who aren’t eligible to receive them, like children under 12 or people who are immuno-compromised.
The following are three ways to get vaccinated in Kings County.
Schedule an appointment or find a walk-in clinic
Hill and Pickens said the easiest way to schedule an appointment is through MyTurn.ca.gov. The website is available in 14 languages.
Residents answer a few questions about what vaccine group they’re in, enter their zip code and the website allows them to schedule an appointment at health department clinics or link them to pharmacy websites, which also provide vaccines but on a different system.
Hill said between providers, there are appointments available seven days a week and the County has Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines at all public health locations.
The website also shows which clinics have walk-in appointments available.
Pickens said for those who don’t have internet access or prefer not to use MyTurn.ca.gov, the Public Health Department can also schedule appointments by phone at (559) 584-1401. The department can schedule appointments in English or Spanish.
For those who don’t have transportation, Hill said Kings Area Rural Transit is providing transportation, which can be requested at (559) 852-2776.
Hill said pharmacies are often able to accommodate later vaccine appointments than the county, times for which can be found on each of their websites.
Schedule a mobile vaccine clinic
The County has a mobile health clinic which can be scheduled to drive out to any location in the county to provide vaccinations. Hill said anyone can call the health department around a week ahead of the desired vaccination date and the county will set up the clinic.
Pickens said if the group the clinic is being requested for is too large for county to serve quickly, they’ll send the request out to providers around the state to get the vaccines out as soon as possible.
She also said they are able to provide incentives at clinics in smaller communities. As the mobile vaccine clinic is becoming more popular, they are providing rewards like gift cards for those who get vaccinated early in the day.
Schedule an in-home appointment
The state recently sent out fliers to MediCal and Medicaid users about scheduling in-home appointments. Hill said the County started providing in-home appointments to serve those who couldn’t make it to clinics, even with KART transportation.
The in-home appointments can be scheduled through MyTurn.ca.gov as well.
