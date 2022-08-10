The Hanford Planning Commission voted unanimously this week to annex nearly 19 acres of county land into the city limits through an application to the Kings County Local Agency Formation Commission.
The proposal, submitted by Hanford senior planner Gabrielle Myers and voted on Tuesday, identifies the acreage as pre-zoned for heavy industrial use "in accordance with the General Plan designation for the area," according to the staff report.
While the annexation doesn't have consent of all land owners, Myers' proposal conforms to the General Plan's L15 policy requirements, municipal codes and the California Environmental Quality Act.
There are four policy requirements the city must review before an annexation can take place.
First, the land in question must fall within the city's primary sphere of influence. The 19 acres meets this requirement as it sits within city limits and isn't already included in a neighboring city or outside the county boundaries.
Second, the capacity for city services - water, sewer, fire, school, and police - are or will be adequate for the annexation at the time development occurs. Water and sewer services will be adequate when the land is finally developed for use.
There are already established services for handling fire and police needs. Given the land's location nearly three miles away from any school site, it will have zero impact on services supporting Hanford's schools.
Third, the land designated for development is insufficient for supporting the current land use needs. While the proposed area was not originally included in the City Council's July 6, 2021 efforts to begin annexation for industrial development it would go a long way to further developing industrial areas to provide jobs to Hanford and Kings County Residents.
The fourth consideration requires the proposed area of annexation be directly contiguous with existing developed areas. As it stands, the area meets that requirement. Pittman Family farms borders the land on the north and west while the former Calcot site to the south is now a cannabis cultivation facility.
A plan for extending services to the annexed land was prepared by the Public Works Department in accordance with the General Plan; the plan would take effect once the land has been developed for industrial use.
No one spoke for or against the proposal Tuesday night during the public hearing.
The city does not have current plans to build facilities on the annexation beyond zoning it for heavy industrial use.