The Hanford Planning Commission voted unanimously this week to annex nearly 19 acres of county land into the city limits through an application to the Kings County Local Agency Formation Commission.

The proposal, submitted by Hanford senior planner Gabrielle Myers and voted on Tuesday, identifies the acreage as pre-zoned for heavy industrial use "in accordance with the General Plan designation for the area," according to the staff report.

While the annexation doesn't have consent of all land owners, Myers' proposal conforms to the General Plan's L15 policy requirements, municipal codes and the California Environmental Quality Act.

