Fourteen candidates are running for city council positions in the Kings County cities of Hanford, Lemoore, Corcoran, and Avenal, following the close of the official filing period Friday.
Hanford has three City Council seats open in this year's Nov. 8 election. In District A, incumbent Amanda Saltray is running against Travis Paden, a teacher and member of the city's Planning Commission.
District D sees incumbent and former Hanford mayor Francisco Ramirez running against Lou Martinez, a retired weatherization supervisor.
In Hanford's District E two candidates are squaring off: Mark Kairis, a law enforcement retiree, and Cheyne Strawn, a project manager with Hanford's Parks and Recreation Commission.
District E incumbent council member Art Brieno did not file candidacy paperwork by Friday's 5 p.m. deadline. As the incumbent, Brieno has an automatic extension through 5 p.m. Wednesday to file the documents, according to the City Clerk's office.
Brieno did not return requests for comment.
In Lemoore two city council seats are up for election. The first is District A with Stuart Lyons, a fire captain, running unopposed. Frank Gornick, the incumbent for Lemoore's District C is also running unopposed.
Corcoran has three city council candidates running for three at large seats. Greg Ojeda, Sidomio Palmerin, and Jerry Robertson are all incumbents. Corcoran's five council members have staggered, four-year terms. Elections are held every two years and no more than three positions can be eligible for election.
Avenal has two at large city council seats up for election. Incumbents Pablo Hernandez and current Mayor Alvaro Preciado have terms ending this year. Both are running against challenger Raymond Knight.