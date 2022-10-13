Ten benches have been removed from Hanford's downtown district, arbors around bathrooms in Civic Park will be removed, and electricity has been cut to outlets on those arbors following a City Council study session on  homelessness earlier this month.

The Council gave the unanimous direction during the Oct. 4 study session. 

Eight benches were removed from the Seventh Street corridor between Douty and Redington streets and two more were removed from Eighth Street.

