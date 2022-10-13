Ten benches have been removed from Hanford's downtown district, arbors around bathrooms in Civic Park will be removed, and electricity has been cut to outlets on those arbors following a City Council study session on homelessness earlier this month.
The Council gave the unanimous direction during the Oct. 4 study session.
Eight benches were removed from the Seventh Street corridor between Douty and Redington streets and two more were removed from Eighth Street.
The removal took place in the early hours of Oct. 7 after officers from the HART team canvassed the 23 businesses affected by homeless individuals misusing the seating.
According to Parks Director Brad Albert, all 23 businesses were in favor of the removal.
Albert said that he and Police Chief Parker Sever are members of Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED), which is an international organization that provides ideas to reduce crime and the fear of crime through environmental changes to a city's infrastructure.
The arbors surrounding the historic courthouse and bathrooms at Civic Park are intended to be removed "in the near future," Albert said.
Outdoor electrical outlets attached to the arbors have already been deactivated to dissuade homeless individuals from lingering while their phones charge.
The arbors, which are attached to the front of the bathroom structure, and to the west and east sides of the courthouse were not a part of the original design so removing them will not affect the historic nature of the building.
The timeframe on the removal is dependent on when Comcast is able to move their lines that would otherwise get damaged in the removal process.
The Civic Park restrooms will also be temporarily closed for an as-of-yet undisclosed amount of time outside of events being held at the park. The goal is to disrupt patterns of vandalism taking place inside the facilities.
Coe Park on South Douty Street had its restroom facilities temporarily closed in September because of the excessive vandalism, the majority of which was caused by homeless individuals, according to the city.
Albert said his department is in the process of adding metal signs to inform the public of the closures.
For more information, contact the Hanford Parks Department by calling 559-585-2525.