On Jan. 23 at approximately 9:19 p.m., Hanford Police responded after callers reported three to four shots being fired in the area of Fernot Way and Connie Drive.
Officers arriving located a 22-year-old Hispanic male suffering from gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead at the scene. The Hanford Police detective unit was subsequently called out, and the investigation on the case is ongoing.
Citizens with more information are encouraged to contact Detective K. Smith at the Hanford Police Department, (559)585-4724.