The Hanford Joint Union High School District recently approved $1.8 million in upgrades to the Hanford High School campus.

Upgrades include replacement of the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, and the contract was granted to American Inc. The amount exceeded the initial project budget of $750,000, and includes an additional $86,000 for new roofing of the Mail Hall building.

In addition to the HVAC project, the board approved a window replacement project at a cost of $680,000. The original budget was $250,000.

Tags

Recommended for you