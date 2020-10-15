Local woman honored for work with safe driving organization

HANFORD — The second class of Latino Inspire Award recipients were honored virtually on Tuesday.
Representative TJ Cox of California's 21st Congressional District hosted the awards ceremony via Zoom and honored 15 members — 13 residents and two organizations — from Fresno, Kings and Kern Counties.
One of those 15 recipients was Ivette Stafforini, who was commended for her work with Impact Teen Drivers.
“It’s an honor. I take what I do very seriously,” Stafforini said. “I’m very passionate about safe driving, being an advocate for safe driving in our communities, so to be recognized for the work that I have been doing for now nine years, it feels really good.”
According to Impact Teen Drivers’ website, they are “a leading traffic safety education nonprofit with the mission of saving lives by fighting the number one killer of teens in America: reckless and distracted driving.”
Stafforini has worked for the nonprofit organization as an Education Outreach Coordinator for a year, but has been educating her community about the dangers of reckless driving and the importance of wearing a seatbelt for nearly a decade.
Her work stems from her family’s own tragedy. Stafforini’s sister, Itzayana “Itzy” Chaidez, died on Sept. 2, 2011, due to distracted driving and failing to wear her seatbelt. She was 17 years old.
“After that, I wanted to educate our community to empower them to make better choices than my sister did so that no other family has to feel that way that my family feels,” Stafforini said.
She tells Itzy’s story by going to local school assemblies, something she’s been doing for approximately eight years.
“The work that I do, it means the world,” she said. “For me, even if I can save just one life, the life of one teenager because they heard my sister’s story or they heard our messaging through Impact Teen Drivers, then everything is completely worth it.”
Last year, she was connected with Impact Teen Drivers, who also has funding in other states, and now uses their programming to reach an even wider audience.
“Itzy’s story is not only being shared in California, but now it’s also being shared all across the country, which is really, really exciting for me,” Stafforini said.
Her work doesn’t stop there either. She can be seen in the 21st Congressional District supporting other causes such as Black Lives Matter. Her desire to make the community a better place comes from love.
“What drives me to do it is a love for people,” Stafforini said. “I honestly have such a deep love for the community that I live in. It doesn’t matter if I don’t know the people. I honestly just want our community to be a safer place for everybody, more equitable.”
During the awards ceremony, each member was recognized and had a few minutes to speak. Stafforini took part of her time to discuss those she’s trying to help.
“Something that was very important to me was being able to reach historically underserved communities such as Spanish-speaking communities,” she said. “As an immigrant myself, I know how important it is for parents to have resources in a language they can understand.”
It’s what’s led her to spearhead the translating of presentations at her work into Spanish as well. She also wants to reach other underserved populations such as at-risk youth, incarcerated youth, Title I schools and our foster youth programs.
“My ultimate goal is to change the culture of driving to one that is distraction free so that the No. 1 cause of death for teens and young people in America is not distracted driving,” Stafforini said.
For now, her attention is on National Teen Driver Safety Week, which begins on Monday, Oct. 19 and runs through Sunday, Oct. 25. A kickoff webinar will take place on Monday from noon to 1:30 p.m. consisting of “five minute Quick Shot presentations followed by breakout sessions to provide participants with valuable teen safe driving resources.” Those interested in taking part can register at http://bit.ly/NTDSW2020.
Stafforini will speak about her work in underserved populations and during the Affected Family Member and Advocates breakout session with affected family members on how they can become advocates.
The Latino Inspire Awards are granted on a nomination basis. According to Cox’s website, “Nominees must have meaningfully contributed to the community within California's 21st Congressional District and may belong to any sector of work.”
The awards were first hosted in 2019 in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.
“Hispanic Heritage Month is an opportunity to recognize the contributions of our Hispanic and Latino brothers and sisters to communities across the nation,” Cox said. “It is why I am honored to be able to celebrate this month with the second class of Latino Inspire Award honorees who work every day to make a positive impact on the lives of people across California’s 21st Congressional District.”
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.
