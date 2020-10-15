Local woman honored for work with safe driving organization

HANFORD — The second class of Latino Inspire Award recipients were honored virtually on Tuesday.

Representative TJ Cox of California's 21st Congressional District hosted the awards ceremony via Zoom and honored 15 members — 13 residents and two organizations — from Fresno, Kings and Kern Counties.

One of those 15 recipients was Ivette Stafforini, who was commended for her work with Impact Teen Drivers.

“It’s an honor. I take what I do very seriously,” Stafforini said. “I’m very passionate about safe driving, being an advocate for safe driving in our communities, so to be recognized for the work that I have been doing for now nine years, it feels really good.”

According to Impact Teen Drivers’ website, they are “a leading traffic safety education nonprofit with the mission of saving lives by fighting the number one killer of teens in America: reckless and distracted driving.”

Stafforini has worked for the nonprofit organization as an Education Outreach Coordinator for a year, but has been educating her community about the dangers of reckless driving and the importance of wearing a seatbelt for nearly a decade.

Her work stems from her family’s own tragedy. Stafforini’s sister, Itzayana “Itzy” Chaidez, died on Sept. 2, 2011, due to distracted driving and failing to wear her seatbelt. She was 17 years old.