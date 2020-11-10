You have permission to edit this article.
Local veteran groups to receive $10,400 each from Eagle Mountain
Local veteran groups to receive $10,400 each from Eagle Mountain

PORTERVILLE – Eagle Mountain Casino was very blessed last year when Guests donated more than $600,000 to their Veterans Fundraiser. So much that the Casino had money left over to give back to 4 more local Veteran Organizations.

$41,600 remains from the $655,051 and the Casinos Donation Committee has chosen 4 more Veteran Organizations to donate the remainder to. The Veterans Resource Center at Porterville College, Central Valley Veterans serving central California, A Combat Veterans Hope of Visalia and Our Heroes Dreams of Hanford.

 

