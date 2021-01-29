Local U.S. Postal Service employee to appear on Wheel of Fortune

HANFORD — Growing up, it was tradition for Sheldon Blackwell and his family to watch "Wheel of Fortune." Then when he had his own family, he carried on that tradition.
Now, the longtime fan will get his own chance in front of the famous puzzle board. The 46-year-old U.S. Postal Service sales service associate in Hanford will appear on Wheel of Fortune at 7:30 p.m. Monday on ABC30.
“It was a very proud moment in our household,” Blackwell said.
He can’t say how he did on the game show just yet, but he said he’s definitely ready to talk about his experience after staying mum for almost three months.
It was his daughter who encouraged him to apply to be on the show. After submitting an application, along with a 10-second video where he introduced himself, early last year, he received an audition in late June.
It was a video audition, due to COVID-19, and he was asked general questions about himself and his family. And then came the fun part with actual games.
“We had to solve puzzles and play the little game where you hold the device, toss-up, so it was pretty fun,” Blackwell said. “They put before us multiple screens with about seven puzzles on each screen and we had to guess out loud what we thought the puzzle was.”
After 90 seconds, the screen swapped to new puzzles with new categories. Blackwell admitted that nerves got the best of him to start.
“When those puzzles came up, I was, like, ‘I don’t know any of them,’” Blackwell said. “I actually got nervous and I started kind of sweating.”
After a quick internal pep talk, he refocused and started to solve the next round of puzzles.
“I started recognizing them and solving them and I got a few of those,” Blackwell said. “The last category came up and I got about four or five out of those, so I finished strong.”
Following the audition, which Blackwell estimated lasted 20-30 minutes, he was told he would receive an email if they were chosen. In late September, he received that coveted email.
“I was smiling from ear to ear and I couldn’t wait to get home,” Blackwell said. “When I got home, we celebrated and went out and had dinner like I’d already been there.”
His daughter was, understandably, ecstatic for him.
“My daughter, she was just super happy,” Blackwell said. “She said, ‘Dad, I told you. I told you you could do it.’”
More paperwork followed and a COVID-19 test, which had to be clear within 72 hours of taping. Then on Nov. 5, he went to Culver City and taped in Sony Pictures Studios where he was a contestant on the show.
Wheel of Fortune is a game show where contestants guess hidden phrases by guessing letters one at a time on a puzzle board. Contestants win money or prizes, as determined by a spin of the wheel, for each correct consonant they guess. The show debuted in 1975.
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!