Local U.S. Postal Service employee to appear on Wheel of Fortune

HANFORD — Growing up, it was tradition for Sheldon Blackwell and his family to watch "Wheel of Fortune." Then when he had his own family, he carried on that tradition.

Now, the longtime fan will get his own chance in front of the famous puzzle board. The 46-year-old U.S. Postal Service sales service associate in Hanford will appear on Wheel of Fortune at 7:30 p.m. Monday on ABC30.

“It was a very proud moment in our household,” Blackwell said.

He can’t say how he did on the game show just yet, but he said he’s definitely ready to talk about his experience after staying mum for almost three months.

It was his daughter who encouraged him to apply to be on the show. After submitting an application, along with a 10-second video where he introduced himself, early last year, he received an audition in late June.

It was a video audition, due to COVID-19, and he was asked general questions about himself and his family. And then came the fun part with actual games.

“We had to solve puzzles and play the little game where you hold the device, toss-up, so it was pretty fun,” Blackwell said. “They put before us multiple screens with about seven puzzles on each screen and we had to guess out loud what we thought the puzzle was.”

After 90 seconds, the screen swapped to new puzzles with new categories. Blackwell admitted that nerves got the best of him to start.

“When those puzzles came up, I was, like, ‘I don’t know any of them,’” Blackwell said. “I actually got nervous and I started kind of sweating.”