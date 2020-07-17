Local teen celebrates birthday by giving to others

HANFORD — The tagline was simple: It’s my birthday and I WAN’T CAKE!!

Eva McIlwaine turned 17 years old on July 6 and she wanted cake for her birthday — a lot of it. But the warm-hearted teen didn’t want it for herself. In fact, she wanted it for everyone else.

“I really wanted to do something with service and I know a lot of craziness is going on right now with COVID-19 … and I see a lot of people struggling and I know the food banks aren’t receiving a lot of donations,” McIlwaine said. “I also wanted to do something positive to put a little bit of light in someone’s day.”

After seeing a similar idea by a friend online, McIlwaine thought she would do the same and use her birthday to elevate the idea. So she put out a post on Facebook.

Her post read in part, “Please help me, help local families by donating something fun to our local food bank.” That fun she was asking for was boxes of cake mix and cans of frosting.

Initially, she was hoping to get 30 or 40 boxes of cake. That would’ve been good enough for her, but one after another, the donations kept pouring in.

“It was awesome seeing the donations keep building and building,” McIlwaine said. “I knew once I went to the food bank that I would change someone’s day. It was awesome seeing it grow.”

When everything was counted, she had collected an astounding 106 boxes of cake mix and 112 frosting cans totaling over 200 items.

“I didn’t expect this to turn into as big as it turned out to be,” McIlwaine said.