Local teen celebrates birthday by giving to others

HANFORD — The tagline was simple: It’s my birthday and I WAN’T CAKE!!
Eva McIlwaine turned 17 years old on July 6 and she wanted cake for her birthday — a lot of it. But the warm-hearted teen didn’t want it for herself. In fact, she wanted it for everyone else.
“I really wanted to do something with service and I know a lot of craziness is going on right now with COVID-19 … and I see a lot of people struggling and I know the food banks aren’t receiving a lot of donations,” McIlwaine said. “I also wanted to do something positive to put a little bit of light in someone’s day.”
After seeing a similar idea by a friend online, McIlwaine thought she would do the same and use her birthday to elevate the idea. So she put out a post on Facebook.
Her post read in part, “Please help me, help local families by donating something fun to our local food bank.” That fun she was asking for was boxes of cake mix and cans of frosting.
Initially, she was hoping to get 30 or 40 boxes of cake. That would’ve been good enough for her, but one after another, the donations kept pouring in.
“It was awesome seeing the donations keep building and building,” McIlwaine said. “I knew once I went to the food bank that I would change someone’s day. It was awesome seeing it grow.”
When everything was counted, she had collected an astounding 106 boxes of cake mix and 112 frosting cans totaling over 200 items.
“I didn’t expect this to turn into as big as it turned out to be,” McIlwaine said.
Service was natural to her through the Girl Scouts and church, but this was different. McIlwaine had never done anything big like this before.
“I remember when I was younger going to someone else’s house for Christmas,” McIlwaine said. “I always liked giving presents and seeing their faces once they opened it. I like seeing that a lot more than actually receiving.”
The lucky recipient of the items was the St. Brigid Community Outreach Center, a ministry of St. Brigid's Catholic Church which is a 100% volunteer-run center. The center provides food to people of Hanford and Armona at no cost.
On Wednesday morning, McIlwaine donated all the items. The moment was hard for McIlwaine to put into words.
“They were so grateful to receive all that stuff because a lot of people don’t actually go in and give that kind of stuff to them, so it was amazing seeing them appreciate it so much,” McIlwaine said as she began to get emotional.
During these trying times for so many, she said she’s seen a lot of people struggle, including her own family members, and that she doesn’t want anyone to have to go through that.
“I know it’s not a lot it’s cake mix, but just to uplift someone and even help a child or an adult, that brings me so much joy,” McIlwaine said.
Even more positive, her post on Facebook didn’t just allow her to give, but her family in Alaska also saw the post and decided to give to their own local food bank.
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.
