Local studio to host virtual Dance-a-Thon

HANFORD — P.A.T.Y.'Studio invites the community to attend its virtual Dance-a-Thon, which will be the studio's Give Back Project No. 12, benefiting Kings Gospel Mission.

This fun dance-a-thon on Zoom will be free for all to join. Participants will learn several dance styles to popular Christian/positive songs. Some of the featured songs are: "Citizen of Heaven," "If You Want Love" and "This is Living."

The participant that remains dancing the longest is in to win a $50 cash prize.

Even though the Dance-a-Thon is free, donations can make a difference for both P.A.T.Y.’Studio and Kings Gospel Mission.

“The covid-19 crisis has brought a downfall to both organizations, and we hope that this fun, virtual Dance-a-Thon will help relieve some of the hardship. The competition season came to an abrupt end for the dance teams of P.A.T.Y.’studio, but left all the financial responsibilities. For Kings Gospel Mission, as they continue to service the homeless, any donation can help make a difference in the life of the homeless to restore housing and job opportunities. As is PS customs, we want to do our fundraiser/give back projects with organizations that need help to keep their mission going,” says Patricia Diaz, owner of P.A.T.Y.’Studio.

What a great way to enjoy a day full of fun, free, dancing and at the same help out two community organizations to continue making a difference in our community, she said.

“Kings Gospel Mission is the only homeless rescue mission in Kings County focused on providing opportunities for people who are experiencing homelessness. We do this by providing 1) Safe places to call home – Shelters and Houses; 2) Creating positive things to do during the day – like work or volunteering; 3) Creating a peer-support community – whereby people who have been homeless and people who understand homelessness are supporting those who need to leave homelessness. We are changing lives daily. We cannot do it without the support of our community and by God’s grace. Together, we transforms lives.“said Dave Clevenger, founder of Kings Gospel Mission.

The event will be held from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, June 5 via Zoom. All ages and levels are invited to join! The link is at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0lcO6grjgvEtLpLBAGGNZk2EHtxqu9o7BC.

Donations can be made at: GoFundMe Link: https://bit.ly/2zU0143 or by mail 123 W. 7th St. Hanford, CA. 93230