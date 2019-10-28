LOS ANGELES — After heading to Los Angeles County on Friday to battle the Tick Fire, a strike team of local fire patrols has been reassigned to the Getty Fire.
The Getty Fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. Monday along the 405 Freeway near the hillside communities on the west side of Los Angeles.
Over 600 acres are burning in the brush fire driven by gusty Santa Ana winds. Last reports have the fire at 0% containment.
At least eight homes have reportedly been destroyed and many others are threatened. There are mandatory evacuation orders for thousands of homes.
Over 1,000 firefighters are currently battling the Getty Fire, including a local strike team of four patrols from Kings County Fire Department and one patrol from Hanford Fire Department.
The strike team was originally sent to battle the Tick Fire, also in Los Angeles County, which started Thursday and has burned over 4,600 acres. This fire is now 70% contained, according to Calfire.
The local strike team, which is helping suppress the fire, may stay up to two weeks, said HFD Chief Steve Pendergrass.
Pendergrass previously told the Sentinel that fire departments across the state have a cost-effective system of agreements in place that allow patrols to respond to major incidents outside of their normal areas. The departments will be reimbursed for the work that the firefighters do.
Air quality alert remains in place through the week
Along with wildfires burning around the state, smoke from the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County — 5% containment on 66,231 acres — and blowing dust from forecasted gusty winds this week will continue to affect air quality throughout the San Joaquin Valley.
Local air pollution officials from the Valley Air District want to remind Valley residents that a health caution remains in place and they should take action to limit their exposure to smoke and dust.
Smoke from the Kincade Fire was expected to impact the northern region of the Valley later Monday, with impacts in the central and southern regions soon after, officials said.
Smoke impacts are expected to continue until the fire is extinguished, while air officials said blowing dust should subside by Thursday.
Anyone being exposed to poor air quality or wildfire smoke should move indoors to an air-conditioned/filtered environment with their windows closed. Wildfire smoke and wind-blown dust can create unhealthy concentrations of particulate matter.
Pollutants can trigger asthma attacks, exacerbate other respiratory diseases, and can also increase the risk of heart attack and stroke.
People with heart or lung disease in impacted areas should follow their doctors’ advice for dealing with episodes of particulate matter exposure.
In addition, officials said sensitive individuals, such as those with existing respiratory conditions, young children and elderly people are especially susceptible to the health effects from these pollutants.
Residents can use the District’s Real-time Air Advisory Network (RAAN) to track air quality in the Valley by visiting myRAAN.com. The RAAN monitors are designed to detect the microscopic particles that exist in smoke.
However, larger particles, such as ash and dust, may not be detected. If an area is covered in ash or dust, air officials said air quality should be considered “unhealthy” even if the monitor reflects a lower reading.
The public can check the District’s wildfire page at www.valleyair.org/wildfires for information about any current wildfires and whether they are impacting the Valley. For more information, visit www.valleyair.org or call the District office in Fresno at (559) 230-6000.
