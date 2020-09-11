Local schools to reopen for in-person learning after receiving waivers

HANFORD — Students will once again flood the hallways of St. Rose-McCarthy Catholic School and Hanford Christian School on Monday.
The two local schools can open up their classroom for in-person learning after both were granted waivers by the Kings County Department of Public Health.
“It’s so exciting,” St. Rose-McCarthy Principal Jamie Perkins said. “Parents are happy, kids are happy, teachers are happy. One hundred percent of our staff is on board and excited to be able to offer that.”
St. Rose-McCarthy Catholic School, a TK-sixth grade school that’s part of the Diocese of Fresno, received their waiver a couple weeks ago when they presented documentation as to how they intended to follow COVID-19 guidelines.
The 57-page waiver is a detailed document describing safety measures, a map of how students will enter campus, photos of appropriately spaced desks, return-to-school guidelines and more. The document also states the steps taken if a child or faculty member should experience symptoms or test positive for COVID-19.
“In our case, they felt that we were certainly capable of keeping children safe,” St. Rose-McCarthy Principal Jamie Perkins said.
According to the waiver, as of late July, 100 percent of teachers at St. Rose-McCarthy stated they were ready to return to in-person learning. Parents were surveyed in late July and 86 percent of them indicated they wanted to return to in-person learning.
“Our distance learning program is good, but there’s nothing that replaces that face-to-face, in-person teacher-child connection,” Perkins said.
The faith-based school will require students and teachers to wear masks and be socially distant at all times. The average classroom size is 12, which allows for desks to be spaced six feet apart.
“We have 86 kids, TK-sixth, that we’ve written the waiver for, most of which are coming back,” Perkins said.
St. Rose-McCarthy began distance learning on Aug. 20 and six families have decided to continue that for the time being. They can decide to switch to in-person learning at any time and parents who bring their child back to school can also opt to go back to distance learning.
“They’re absolutely allowed to do whatever is in their comfort zone,” Perkins said.
When children head back to school, they will be dropped off drive-thru style, since parents and volunteer are not allowed on campus, and then have their temperature taken by faculty. After, they will head directly to class where they will stay with that same group of students the entire day.
“They’re like a small family,” Perkins said. “They eat lunch together, they play on the yard together, they stay in the room together.”
The full waiver and other information can be found on the school’s website.
Hanford Christian School has been in session for almost two weeks now.
“It’s not a normal school year, but it’s been going really well,” Hanford Christian Principal Diana Schmidt said.
Schmidt said news of the waiver approval was "the best feeling ever," especially given how hard the administration worked on different plans all summer in preparation for what they thought the school year would look like.
"No matter how much work it is — and it’s a lot of work having the kids back on campus — it’s 100% worth it to be able to give that face-to-face instruction," Schmidt said.
About 125 students in TK-sixth grades are back on campus, while seventh and eight grade students at the school continue to do distance learning for the time being.
In addition to hand-washing and sanitizing stations throughout the school and classrooms, there are many changes at the school. Temperatures are checked every morning, desks are spaced six feet apart, third-sixth grade students wear face coverings while in class and parents aren't allowed on campus, among several other changes.
Schmidt said students are kept in small cohorts and have zones in which they are allowed to play. They also have different recess times so they're not all out at once, she said.
Even with all the changes, Schmidt said students and families are excited to be back on campus and are taking the guidelines very seriously. She's gotten notes from quite a few students thanking the administration for making it possible to reopen.
"With all the restrictions it’s not the same for them, but they’re just glad to be back and glad to be in class," she said.
Schmidt gives a lot of credit to the health department staff, who she said were helpful in the waiver process and relaying what guidelines needed to be followed.
"I have major appreciation for all they’re doing to keep families and students safe and help throughout this process," she said.
Mary Immaculate Queen School received its waiver on Tuesday and will also be reopening for in-person learning on Monday. The school could not be reached for comment by deadline.
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.
