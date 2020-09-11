Local schools to reopen for in-person learning after receiving waivers

HANFORD — Students will once again flood the hallways of St. Rose-McCarthy Catholic School and Hanford Christian School on Monday.

The two local schools can open up their classroom for in-person learning after both were granted waivers by the Kings County Department of Public Health.

“It’s so exciting,” St. Rose-McCarthy Principal Jamie Perkins said. “Parents are happy, kids are happy, teachers are happy. One hundred percent of our staff is on board and excited to be able to offer that.”

St. Rose-McCarthy Catholic School, a TK-sixth grade school that’s part of the Diocese of Fresno, received their waiver a couple weeks ago when they presented documentation as to how they intended to follow COVID-19 guidelines.

The 57-page waiver is a detailed document describing safety measures, a map of how students will enter campus, photos of appropriately spaced desks, return-to-school guidelines and more. The document also states the steps taken if a child or faculty member should experience symptoms or test positive for COVID-19.

“In our case, they felt that we were certainly capable of keeping children safe,” St. Rose-McCarthy Principal Jamie Perkins said.

According to the waiver, as of late July, 100 percent of teachers at St. Rose-McCarthy stated they were ready to return to in-person learning. Parents were surveyed in late July and 86 percent of them indicated they wanted to return to in-person learning.

“Our distance learning program is good, but there’s nothing that replaces that face-to-face, in-person teacher-child connection,” Perkins said.