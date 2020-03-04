Local school bond measures fail

HANFORD — In Tuesday’s primary election, voters had the opportunity to vote on two local school bond measures, both of which did not pass.

Hanford Elementary School District’s Measure H was a $23 million general obligation bond program, while Lemoore Union High School District’s Measure L was a $24 million general obligation bond program.

Measure H failed with 57% “no” votes (2,244 votes) to 43% “yes” votes (1,690 votes).

Measure L failed with 59% “no” votes (1,723 votes) to 41% “yes” votes (1,185 votes).

Both measures were intended to address the needs of the student population through modernization and renovation projects at the districts’ respective school sites.

Reached via email Wednesday, LUHSD Superintendent Debbie Muro said the district will continue to seek grants and other state funds to be able to make facilities improvements. The superintendent for HESD could not be reached for comment.

