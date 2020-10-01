You are the owner of this article.
Local resident builds 35 desks for schoolchildren
LEMOORE — Mitchell Couch never imagined that making a pair of desks for his children would lead to a whirlwind of interviews, messages and requests, but it did.

With distance learning starting to become a little messy at home, Couch knew he needed a solution for his sophomore in high school and third grader.

“They were taking up the kitchen table and then all their stuff would get spread around,” Couch said. “It was just kind of causing a mess.”

He looked online, but IKEA was all sold out and others were selling a normal $50 desk for $200, Couch said. Instead, he went to his woodworking hobby and constructed two desks for roughly $20 each in material.

After making them, he told his wife they should post a video online. The response was anything unlike he imagined.

“I posted it online and oh my gosh it just went crazy,” Couch said. “People were notifying us saying, ‘Hey, thank you so much for posting this. Can you make me one?’”

The video, which now has nearly 15,000 views, caught the eye of the owners of Grocery Outlet in Lemoore and they came forward with a proposition. If they purchased all the materials for the desks, would Couch donate his time to build them for schoolchildren who needed one at home.

“Of course,” he said.

The request started out with 25 desks, then moved up to 30, and eventually 35. The desks, which are made from cabinet-grade plywood and pine for the legs, took a week in September to build and about 20 minutes each.

“It wasn’t too hard, just trying to come up with the right design,” Couch said. “The big thing was having storage underneath like a box, also trying to find simple legs that are strong enough.”

After finishing all the desks, they took them to Grocery Outlet who distributed them to the distance learners. Since delivering them, Couch said they’ve received a few photos from students using them at home. A woman even recognized Couch’s wife at the store and said her grandson is doing better in school because he has his own desk now.

Couch, who wasn’t paid for any of his work, said it was all about giving back and doing the right thing.

“There’s nothing better than going home thinking that somebody benefited from it and that’s all the payment I need,” Couch said. “And I just want to set an example for other people to just help others in the community. If we just did a little more in helping each other out, the world would be a better place.”

And he’s not done yet. A small GoFundMe raised money for another 20-30 desks, which Couch will be making next week.

The whole experience has been a little overwhelming for Couch. Since making the two desks, he’s done over 30 interviews, and was recently contact by the Today Show and CBS Nightly News.

After all of this, Couch’s final message was simple.

“Don’t let world or national issues or news bother you too much,” Couch said. “Look to your community, start there and you’ll feel a lot better.”

Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.

