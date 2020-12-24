Local NAACP delivers items in Kings County

HANFORD — Members of the Kings-Tulare NAACP embodied the giving spirit this holiday season as they brought a little joy to those in Kings County.

“This is the true meaning behind what Christmas really is,” said Dr. Crystal Jackson, president of the NAACP branch #1039.

On Tuesday, the organization helped feed 12 families in Avenal thanks to donations from the community.

Jackson said they were able to provide baskets full of food, as well as backpacks, water bottles and school supplies for the kids in those families.

On Wednesday, the branch completed “Operation Adopt Hacienda” and provided approximately 70 clients at the Hanford facility with gift bags filled with toiletry items.

Jackson said it’s sometimes the small, simple things that people take for granted in their everyday lives that may mean the world to others.

“We should be mindful of those things and try to give and help and support in any way we can because we are a community,” she said.

Jackson said these first-time events were part of the NAACP’s outreach efforts, among other things the organization does throughout the community

“This is the kickoff of many things to come,” Jackson said.

Jackson also thanked the ACLU and All Valley Printing, who partnered with the NAACP to help provide some of the donations.

The reporter can be reached at julissazavala@hanfordsentinel.com

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.