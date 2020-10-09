Local man continues search for kidney match with blood drive

HANFORD — Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays are long days for Lemuel Hutchings Sr. It’s the same routine with an early 5 a.m. wake-up call, a bite of breakfast and then a short drive to DaVita Dialysis.
Hutchings needs to be in the chair by 6:30 a.m. to get the process started. He makes himself as comfortable as possible with a blanket in the chilled room, which he estimates is 50-60 degrees. Two large needles pierce the 47-year-old's left arm and his blood begins to be filtered.
“It hurts going in and coming out,” Hutchings said. “Sometimes I use a lidocaine before it to goes in.”
Dialysis takes a total of three hours, 15 minutes. Luckily, he usually ends up going to sleep so the ordeal passes by quickly.
Hutchings has been dealing with end-stage renal disease since 2014. With his current kidneys functioning at 3%, he needs a new one. So after hosting a successful blood drive last year, another will take place this month.
The second annual Lemuel Hutchings Fight Against Renal Disease Blood Drive is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 31. It will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Centennial Park with the help of the Central California Blood Center.
“My friend, Denesse Davenport, she’s been good to me,” Hutchings said of his friend who is helping to organize the event. “She’s put a lot of this stuff altogether so my heart goes out to her. That’s my best friend right there and she’s always been in my corner and I just wanted to give her that shout out and let her know I love her.”
Hutchings has Type O-negative blood, which according to the American Red Cross, only 7% of the population has, making it even tougher to find a match for a transplant.
“[The goal is] to try to find some O-negative people that are willing to give a kidney or at least even think about giving a kidney,” Hutchings said. “I’m trying to see if somebody down here in this Valley can help me out with an O-negative kidney.”
Hutchings has been on the transplant waitlist for five years now with no luck. He’s been told on average it takes seven years to find a match and it could be even longer. If he got a match, the kidney would be from a deceased individual.
But if he finds a living donor, the process can be done immediately. So blood drives are critical for someone like Hutchings.
“I’m not trying to just die like that,” Hutchings said. “I’m trying to at least get that chance. I need that chance.”
Hutchings originally found out his kidneys were failing him when he went to the hospital after suffering a sprained his ankle at work. Being a Type 2 diabetic since adolescence, a urinalysis test was done. The doctor came right back and told him his kidney function was at 15%.
“So they took me in for a sprained ankle, into surgery to get a catheter in my chest, to go to dialysis,” Hutchings said. “Everything happened so fast.”
It’s Wednesday, Oct. 7 and Hutchings is sitting at home only a few hours removed from another round of dialysis. His arm has a patch where his blood was filtered, but he feels good, which means he can run errands and carry on with his day. It isn’t always the case.
“Some days it drains me all the way down to where I can’t come out the chair,” Hutchings said. “I have to have my brother or my girlfriend come and get me and put me in the car. I be dizzy and sometimes I can’t see good coming out of there. I don’t wish it on nobody, man.”
Hutchings draws strength from his two sons, Davian, 8, and Carnell, 6. He loves to play with them, but at times he’ll get winded and can’t chase them around. Sometimes he can’t get in the bounce house despite his children’s pleas.
“It’s made things difficult in all aspects of life,” Hutchings said.
For those wanting to donate blood, eating a healthy meal high in iron and drinking plenty of water is recommended. The collection of blood takes approximately 15 minutes and refreshments will be available after. Raffles, face paintings, games and a bounce house will also be happening.
“Just come out and participate and see you might just be that match,” Hutchings said.
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.
