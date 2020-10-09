Local man continues search for kidney match with blood drive

HANFORD — Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays are long days for Lemuel Hutchings Sr. It’s the same routine with an early 5 a.m. wake-up call, a bite of breakfast and then a short drive to DaVita Dialysis.

Hutchings needs to be in the chair by 6:30 a.m. to get the process started. He makes himself as comfortable as possible with a blanket in the chilled room, which he estimates is 50-60 degrees. Two large needles pierce the 47-year-old's left arm and his blood begins to be filtered.

“It hurts going in and coming out,” Hutchings said. “Sometimes I use a lidocaine before it to goes in.”

Dialysis takes a total of three hours, 15 minutes. Luckily, he usually ends up going to sleep so the ordeal passes by quickly.

Hutchings has been dealing with end-stage renal disease since 2014. With his current kidneys functioning at 3%, he needs a new one. So after hosting a successful blood drive last year, another will take place this month.

The second annual Lemuel Hutchings Fight Against Renal Disease Blood Drive is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 31. It will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Centennial Park with the help of the Central California Blood Center.

“My friend, Denesse Davenport, she’s been good to me,” Hutchings said of his friend who is helping to organize the event. “She’s put a lot of this stuff altogether so my heart goes out to her. That’s my best friend right there and she’s always been in my corner and I just wanted to give her that shout out and let her know I love her.”