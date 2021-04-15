You have permission to edit this article.
Local health care providers will stop use of J&J vaccine temporarily, but continue vaccination effort
Local health care providers will stop use of J&J vaccine temporarily, but continue vaccination effort

HANFORD — Health providers in Hanford and the South Central Valley have announced their compliance in holding off on the administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, but say they will continue in their immunization efforts.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control advised a pause in using the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine following a handful of reports of blood clots among female recipients. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is one of three vaccines currently being used — Pfizer and Moderna are the others — and the only one that is currently able to be administered in a single dose.

On Wednesday, Family HealthCare Network released a press statement regarding its use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, saying that while the Network has used both Johnson & Johnson and Moderna for several immunization events in the South Valley for schools and food and ag growers, they will stop using it temporarily. 

“Family HealthCare Network will be following the recommendation of the US Food & Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and temporarily pausing the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine out of an abundance of caution,” the release stated. “We will be utilizing the Moderna vaccine for all events.”

Likewise, Adventist Health is taking precautions in regards to its vaccinations. According to Amanda Jaurigui, communications manager for Adventist Health in the Central Valley, the network has not administered any of the J&J vaccines that it has received at its Central Valley locations. Adventist will continue to administer Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. 

“We are closely following CDC and FDA guidelines for safety in response to six reported adverse events involving blood clots,” Jauirigi wrote in a press release. “While pausing distribution of the J&J vaccine may temporarily extend the timeframe for vaccine administration at some of our clinics, it is not expected to significantly affect our vaccine availability.”

The CDC and FDA are only recommending a pause in administration of the vaccine. There has not been an order for a recall.

