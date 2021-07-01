Valley governments receiving federal funds through the American Rescue Plan Act are taking different paths to use the money appropriately.
The act, passed in March, includes $350 billion for state, local, territorial and tribal governments to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
There are four main objectives for the funds; urgent pandemic response to slow the spread of the disease, replace lost revenue for governments, urgent economic stability for households and business, and addressing systemic issues that have contributed to unequal impacts of the pandemic.
Between Kings County, Hanford and Lemoore there are three types of calculation for how much funding each government will get.
According to the US Treasury Department, counties are generally allocated ARPA funds based on the portion of the overall population in a given county. Kings is receiving $29.7 million.
Hanford is included in the category of metropolitan cities, for which the amount is determined through a formula established in the 1974 Housing and Community Development Act, according to the Treasury Department. Hanford is receiving $13 million.
Based largely on size, Lemoore lands in the category of non-entitlement units of local government, meaning it’s a city, village, town, township or other local government usually with less than 50,000 residents. These governments get their allocation through the state government. Lemoore is receiving $6.4 million.
Each of these governments are approaching the question of how to use the money differently.
Kings County
During a June Board of Supervisors meeting, Assistant Administrative Officer Kyria Martinez presented options for the funding; responding to the public health emergency and its negative economic effects, providing “premium pay” for essential workers, replacing lost revenue from taxes and fees, and water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
“The funds are intended to provide support to state and local governments in responding to the impact of COVID-19 and their efforts to contain COVID-19 in their communities, residents and businesses,” Martinez said. “These funds build and expand on support provided to governments over the last year.”
The county has a committee working on different recommendations and projects for the ARPA funding, based on direction of the Board of Supervisors.
The Board and committee were interested in a few projects, including revenue replacement, premium pay, water and broadband infrastructure and infrastructure for the Health Department.
However, because each option requires calculations and planning, the Board erred on the side of caution and directed the committee to take time to use the money — the spending plan doesn’t have to be reported to the federal government until 2024 and the money spent until 2026.
The committee will continue to pursue options in the areas the Board expressed interest in.
Hanford
City Manger Mario Cifuentez said Hanford is taking a “wait and see” approach to the funding.
After ARPA was passed, guidance for how the funds can be used was changed and clarified, and the official final rules have not yet been published, which made the City cautious about jumping into spending the money, Cifuentez said.
Because governments have three years to set intentions for the money, Cifuentez said he encouraged the City Council to take some time, see how other cities handle the money, and come back to staff in the late fall with direction for what policies they would be interested in.
“This is an incredible amount of money,” Cifuentez said. “It’s ‘once in a lifetime’ money, so one thing I said to council was this is a transformative level of funding, and I’m hoping we can use it for projects that are transformative for the community.”
Lemoore
While a plan has not yet been presented to the City Council, Lemoore City Manager Nathan Olson said he suspects most of the funding will go toward water infrastructure.
Olson said the City has some water capital improvement projects which were slowed down by lost funding during the pandemic which could be kick-started with ARPA funds. At the same time, he said they’ll have to work to make sure the money is being used within the definition of the act.
Outside of water projects, Olson said the City is also interested in infrastructure improvement, hazard pay for essential workers and helping employees recover from the pandemic. The City is in the planning stage and will bring plans to the City Council.
While Lemoore’s ARPA money was allocated by the state, Olson said they still have to report their intentions and spending to the federal government, just like Kings County and Hanford.
