HANFORD — Several fire patrol teams from Kings County and Hanford are headed to Los Angeles County to help battle the Tick Fire.
“No one fire department can do everything alone,” said Hanford Fire Chief Steve Pendergrass.
Pendergrass said fire departments across the state have a cost-effective system of agreements in place that allow patrols to respond to major incidents outside of their normal areas.
Pendergrass said Kings County Fire Department officials contacted him to tell him they were sending a strike team to L.A. County and asked if he had enough staffing to also send a patrol team.
He said HFD is sending three firefighters in a patrol to go along with four patrols from KCFD.
After the patrols arrive Friday afternoon, Pendergrass said they will help battle and suppress the fire, along with any other fire-related activity that’s needed.
According to the Calfire website, the Tick Fire, which broke out Thursday afternoon and grew overnight, has burned 4,300 acres near Santa Clarita and is currently 5% contained.
Mandatory evacuations were issued for almost 40,000 residents in the area and Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Friday morning. Hundreds of firefighters are currently on scene battling the fire.
Several structures have been destroyed, but no injuries or deaths have been reported.
The National Weather Service expects gusty Santa Ana winds to persist in the area.
Firefighters will stay until the fire is at a point where patrols can begin to be released. This can take up to two weeks, though Pendergrass doesn’t believe it will take that long.
The departments will be reimbursed for the work that the patrols do, he said.
