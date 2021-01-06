You are the owner of this article.
Local COVID-19 hospitalizations begin to increase
KCDPH xyz

Kings County Health Department on Lacey Boulevard in Hanford.

 Sentinel File Photo

HANFORD — Counties across the state have been keeping an eye on hospitalization statistics, and ICU capacity remains at 0% in the San Joaquin Valley region.

“We started to see a small dip starting to occur, but unfortunately I don’t think that that’s going to be realized for much longer,” Ed Hill, director of the Kings County Department of Public Health, said about local hospitalization rates.

During the Kings County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday morning, Hill said Adventist Health officials reported what he called a “stark increase” at the hospital, with 96 COVID-19 patients as of Monday, 14 of which are in the ICU.

According to the California Department of Public Health, this is the ICU bed capacity in the region as of Wednesday morning:

  • Kings County – no open beds
  • Fresno County – 11 open beds
  • Tulare County – 10 open beds
  • Madera County – two open bed
  • Merced County – four opens beds

Hill said the hospital received five additional ICU nurses recently and were expected to receive five more medical-surgical nurses sometime this week.

Due to the the holidays, coupled with colder weather that drives people inside, Hill said he expects a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Considering this potential for virus spread, Hill said the roll out of the COVID-19 vaccine is of utmost importance in the coming months.

KCDPH has added a vaccine update page on the county website, where residents can get the latest information on the vaccine.

So far, the public health department has received 2,650 total vaccine doses, including 1,950 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 700 does of the Moderna Vaccine. According to the web page, 700 of the doses were distributed to Adventist Health hospital and another 173 doses have been administered by the department.

Hill said the county has made it through Phase 1a, Tier 1of the distribution plan, which included acute care hospitals, skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities. He said they have also completed the vaccination of paramedics, EMTs and other emergency medical care providers, as well as dialysis centers.

Hill said the county began to move into Phases 1a, Tier 2 on Monday, which includes intermediate care facilities, home health care and in home supportive services. Next will be community health workers, public health field staff and primary care clinics, he said.

“We’re going to be reaching out to these folks this week to start those planning processes,” Hill said.

The reporter can be reached at julissazavala@hanfordsentinel.com

