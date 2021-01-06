Local COVID-19 hospitalizations begin to increase

HANFORD — Counties across the state have been keeping an eye on hospitalization statistics, and ICU capacity remains at 0% in the San Joaquin Valley region.

“We started to see a small dip starting to occur, but unfortunately I don’t think that that’s going to be realized for much longer,” Ed Hill, director of the Kings County Department of Public Health, said about local hospitalization rates.

During the Kings County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday morning, Hill said Adventist Health officials reported what he called a “stark increase” at the hospital, with 96 COVID-19 patients as of Monday, 14 of which are in the ICU.

According to the California Department of Public Health, this is the ICU bed capacity in the region as of Wednesday morning:

Kings County – no open beds

Fresno County – 11 open beds

Tulare County – 10 open beds

Madera County – two open bed

Merced County – four opens beds

Hill said the hospital received five additional ICU nurses recently and were expected to receive five more medical-surgical nurses sometime this week.

Due to the the holidays, coupled with colder weather that drives people inside, Hill said he expects a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Considering this potential for virus spread, Hill said the roll out of the COVID-19 vaccine is of utmost importance in the coming months.

KCDPH has added a vaccine update page on the county website, where residents can get the latest information on the vaccine.