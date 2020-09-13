You are the owner of this article.
Local chambers, nonprofits to collaborate
HANFORD — The creation of a Kings County Task Force for Economic Recovery was announced Friday, which will bring together resources from various local chambers of commerce and nonprofit organizations to help local businesses.

Amy Ward, president and CEO of the Greater Kings County Chamber of Commerce, Michelle Brown, executive director of Main Street Hanford and Amory Marple, executive director of the Hanford Chamber of Commerce, announced the news in a Facebook live video.

The organizations, along with the Kings County Farm Bureau, Kings County Economic Development Corporation, Tulare/Kings Hispanic Chamber and several other chambers and nonprofit organization are coming together to collaborate on the task force.

Ward said all the organizations have worked hard individually to help their businesses and sectors during the pandemic, but combining their resources and supporting each other will provide an even stronger front.

“I think if we can find ways to come together and work together, the better that our county will be,” Ward said.

Brown said the businesses that the organizations represent continue to struggle and some remain closed, but added that the county is moving in a positive direction and is very close to moving into next level of reopening.

Moving forward, the task force will focus on several stages, including recovery, rediscover, revive and reimagine.

More information about the collaboration to come in the following weeks.

