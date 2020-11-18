Local barber reaches 65th anniversary at Coplin's Barber Shop

ARMONA — While driving down 14th Avenue in Armona, one comes to an unassuming shop just before Locust Street. The 600-square-foot building has a tan finish on the front and three large windows, but an unmistakable barber’s pole spinning in the right corner.

Step inside and history floods the senses, more than five decades worth. The building is Coplin’s Barber Shop, located at 10756 14th Ave., and has stood since 1965 with the same man at the helm of it all.

Eber Coplin, who just turned 88 years young on Nov. 7, recently completed his 65th anniversary as a barber. Incredible? Yes. Once-in-a-lifetime accomplishment? Yes. But when the time came, there was no lavish celebration or show-stopping party. Coplin was all business.

“I didn’t have an anniversary. It’s just another day,” Coplin said. “It was sometime in September. I don’t remember exactly what date it was when I started.”

Coplin has been cutting hair since 1955. He started off with an 18-month apprenticeship under a master barber followed by a state test. His apprenticeship was split between Armona, Coalinga, Eureka and Corcoran.

“After I got my masters license, I came back to Armona and I rented a shop down the street here from me,” Coplin said. “I was in there for nine years and then in 1965, I built this shop here and I’ve been here ever since.”

It took him a couple months to build the entire shop back then and now walking into it on Nov. 10, Coplin, with his white hair neatly combed back and friendly blue eyes behind a pair of specs, is hard at work on a longtime client. His cheerful disposition and the smile in his voice is something he’s carried around for a long time.