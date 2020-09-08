Local author completes first novel during quarantine

HANFORD — After nine long years, Daniel Buttle can finally hold the title of published author.
The Lemoore native and longtime Hanford resident has his pièce de résistance in the form of “Devastator” — a 53,000-word, 30-chapter novel scheduled to be released early next month.
“Right now, it’s kind of overwhelming how satisfying it is, but it feels great to finally be able to have that title of author and being able to get the response that it’s getting already with a lot of support from family and friends,” Buttle said.
Buttle’s first novel will be self-published and focuses on a high school-aged boy, Alexander Carson, who struggles with anxiety. Carson decides to forego taking his medication and then odd things begin to happen.
“Him and his friends have to work together to figure out the world outside of that anxiety,” Buttle said.
Carson began as a personification of Buttle himself, but the character quickly took on a life of its own. One of the biggest differences between the two is that Buttle, 27, was diagnosed with an anxiety disorder two years ago, while Carson is dealing with it at a young age.
What remains is a work that Buttle has completed by drawing many of his own experiences.
“It was very therapeutic to be able to put those experiences into a different point of view,” Buttle said.
Buttle originally started writing “Devastator,” geared towards young adults, right after graduating from Hanford High School in 2011, but it never came to fruition. It got shelved for nearly the next decade until time and inspiration struck once again.
“Devastator” took shape during the COVID-19 quarantine in July, while Buttle, who’s in the teaching credential program at Fresno State, was waiting for the semester to begin. He quit his part-time job at NAS Lemoore and the entire month of July was now open.
“I picked up the novel that I had wanted to write for some time now and cranked it all out in the entire month,” Buttle said.
What transpired was 27 days of writing with about three to six hours of work every day. His older sister, Natalie Avila, who previously published her own novel, was a catalyst for Buttle’s desire to finish what he started.
“The drive generally comes from the fact that my sister’s been that little conscious voice in the back of my head telling me that I need to write,” Buttle said. “She’s seen a lot of my writing before and she knows it’s something that I love to do, but the whole experience going through the English education process at Fresno State exposed me to a lot of different types of writing and a lot of different authors, and that broadened my horizon on what I saw as good pieces of literature and I really wanted to be able to contribute to that.”
Buttle graduated from Fresno State this past spring with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Education. He graduated from West Hills in spring 2017 with an Associate of Arts degree in Liberal Arts. Buttle’s goal is to teach high school English after finishing the teaching credential program.
Prior to “Devastator,” Buttle had only written two short stories, both published in the school journals of West Hills College in 2017 and 2018. Now, after receiving and editing the proofs, viewing the previews, setting up Amazon Publishing, and finishing the cover art, which was created by one of his friends, all Buttle is waiting for is his copyright.
“The next step is to start working on the second novel,” Buttle said. “I’m trying to do a three-part series for it, so hopefully I can have some interest in the first one enough to go for the next two.”
After the long journey, Buttle said that once he receives the final copy, he’ll probably have to throw a party.
“It’d be a very bad quarantine party, but it’s still something to celebrate,” Buttle said. “If it sells five copies, if it sells 100, I’d be happy either way.”
For more information on “Devastator,” including the official release date, follow Buttle on Twitter (@ButtleDaniel) and Instagram (@danielbuttlewriting).
