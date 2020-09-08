Local author completes first novel during quarantine

HANFORD — After nine long years, Daniel Buttle can finally hold the title of published author.

The Lemoore native and longtime Hanford resident has his pièce de résistance in the form of “Devastator” — a 53,000-word, 30-chapter novel scheduled to be released early next month.

“Right now, it’s kind of overwhelming how satisfying it is, but it feels great to finally be able to have that title of author and being able to get the response that it’s getting already with a lot of support from family and friends,” Buttle said.

Buttle’s first novel will be self-published and focuses on a high school-aged boy, Alexander Carson, who struggles with anxiety. Carson decides to forego taking his medication and then odd things begin to happen.

“Him and his friends have to work together to figure out the world outside of that anxiety,” Buttle said.

Carson began as a personification of Buttle himself, but the character quickly took on a life of its own. One of the biggest differences between the two is that Buttle, 27, was diagnosed with an anxiety disorder two years ago, while Carson is dealing with it at a young age.

What remains is a work that Buttle has completed by drawing many of his own experiences.

“It was very therapeutic to be able to put those experiences into a different point of view,” Buttle said.

Buttle originally started writing “Devastator,” geared towards young adults, right after graduating from Hanford High School in 2011, but it never came to fruition. It got shelved for nearly the next decade until time and inspiration struck once again.