Loaded rifle, meth found in man's car

HANFORD — A man was arrested during a traffic stop after a search of his vehicle yielded meth and a loaded rifle, Kings County Sheriff’s officials said.
Just after 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 4, a KCSO deputy was on patrol in the area of the 16500 block of Kansas Avenue in Hanford when the deputy spotted a 2008 Mercedes-Benz in the area with a mechanical violation and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as 29-year-old Jorge Osorio, who officials said was also determined to be on Post Release Community Supervision out of Tulare County and was subject to search.
Just prior to searching the car, Osorio informed the deputy that any illegal items in the vehicle belonged to him.
During the search, Sheriff’s officials said an AR-15 rifle was located in the backseat. They said the rifle did not have a serial number and was loaded with a high capacity magazine which contained 23 rounds.
Additionally, deputies said 1.44 ounces of methamphetamine was located next to the rifle and a used glass smoking pipe was found in the front seat.
Authorities said Osorio was placed into custody and was found to have prior felony convictions for firearms violations. He was booked into Kings County Jail on eight new criminal charges, with five of them being felony charges. His bail was set at $135,000.
