LMCHS wins virtual Academic Decathlon

HANFORD — Saturday, Feb. 6, Kings County high school students competed virtually in the 39th annual Kings County Academic Decathlon. The 2021 event theme was “The Cold War.”

Teams from Corcoran High School, Hanford High School, Hanford West High School, Lemoore High School, Lemoore Middle College High School and Sierra Pacific High School — a total of 43 students — competed in a rigorous set of academic examinations demonstrating their versatility in a variety of academic categories.

Each team was comprised of “A”, “B” and “C” students. Team members participated in ten grueling events in the Academic Decathlon, including Art, Economics, Mathematics, Music, Language and Literature, Social Science, and Science.

In addition, the contestants performed prepared and impromptu speeches, wrote essays on a given topic, and participated in interview competitions.

Lemoore Middle College High School, coached by Allen Tong, was announced the winning decathlon team with 41,282.7 points.

Other teams placed as follows:

2nd place – Sierra Pacifiac High School with 26,252.0 points

3rd place – Hanford West High School with 25,529.2 points

4th place – Lemoore High School with 25,339.9 points

5th place – Hanford High School with 24,860.8 points

6th place – Corcoran High School with 23,385.4 points

Lemoore Middle College High School will now advance to the state Academic Decathlon competition in Sacramento in March.

At the event awards ceremony, individual medals and scholarships were won by students from each participating high school. More than $5,700 in scholarships was awarded to top placing Kings County students: