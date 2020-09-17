Little headway made on food truck ordinance

HANFORD — The Hanford City Council met Tuesday and attempted to tackle the issue of establishing a food truck ordinance in the city.

It was clear by the end of the discussion, which occurred during a study session meeting before the regular meeting, that this issue will need to be brought back to council several more times before any official ordinance is put in place.

Creating an ordinance for mobile food vendors is something the council has wanted to do for several years and was set as a priority during its 2019-2020 city goals and objectives meeting.

An initial study session with council was conducted last year and city staff has since conducted meetings with restaurant owners and mobile food vendors.

City Manager Mario Cifuentez said staff then tried to draft an ordinance that encompassed the varied opinions and directions they received from council members. Staff presented the draft ordinance to the Planning Commission in August.

During the Planning Commission hearing, members said the ordinance was too restrictive and recommended several changes to the draft ordinance — like shortening distance requirements to brick and mortar restaurants and allowing more vendors per site.

Mayor John Draxler also expressed his concern that the draft ordinance was over-regulated to the point that vendors wouldn’t come to Hanford due to all the hoops they’d have to jump through.

“Sometimes when you try to keep everyone happy, you end up with nothing,” Draxler said.

However, exceptions were made in the ordinance for vendors locating in Civic Park. The city plans to have food trucks on Friday nights and possibly Saturday nights to see how well that works out.