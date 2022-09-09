Lance Lippincott

Lance Lippincott has accepted a job with the city of Fresno.

 Contributed by Lance Lippincott

Lance Lippincott has been the CEO for the Kings County Economic Development Corp. and the director of the county's Job Training Office for the last four years.

Starting Oct. 10, he will start work with the City of Fresno as director of the Economic Development Department.

Lippincott said the move was not an easy decision to make because the department is one of the best-performing in the San Joaquin Valley, even before he took over from predecessor John Lehn.

