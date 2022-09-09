Lance Lippincott has been the CEO for the Kings County Economic Development Corp. and the director of the county's Job Training Office for the last four years.
Starting Oct. 10, he will start work with the City of Fresno as director of the Economic Development Department.
Lippincott said the move was not an easy decision to make because the department is one of the best-performing in the San Joaquin Valley, even before he took over from predecessor John Lehn.
"I really hadn't intended to change careers," Lippincott said. "An opportunity popped up but after talking with the City [of Fresno] team, I couldn't really say no ... it's that next big challenge."
Lippincott received notice of the job posting; he applied but didn't think he would be considered for the position.
As Lippincott phases out of his role with Kings County, he said his goal is to preserve the continuity and quality of the work his department has done.
"I want to see that continue for whomever comes in next," Lippincott said. "My whole goal until I leave at the end of September is going to set up that succession process as much as possible."
There is currently no one officially named to take Lippincott's place in Kings County; Lippincott indicated the position would probably need to go before the Board of Supervisors during a closed session.