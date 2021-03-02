Life Again?: Welcome to the world of pan dulce

If you’re Hispanic, your mouth might be watering by the sight of the headline.

To those who have never had pan dulce (Spanish for sweet bread), I urge you to run, bike or drive to your nearest panaderia (bakery) and give them a try. I don’t want to be dramatic and say it’s a life-changing experience, but it is.

I honestly don’t remember the first time I had pan dulce because it seems like it’s always been a part of my life. I do remember when my brother and I were younger, my mom would occasionally ask us if we wanted some pan dulce. The answer was always yes.

Let me say, nothing smells sweeter and more heavenly than a panaderia. There’s nothing but trays of sweet and savory bread behind clear plastic doors. Custom dictates the customer grab a tray, a pair of tongs and then select their desired breads.

If you’re me, there’s usually four or five breads on the tray that I swear I’m going to eat over the next three days and not in one sitting.

Not to dig too much into the history of pan dulce, but its creation was influenced by European immigrants living in Mexico. They introduced the local population to different types of breads and sweet pastries and it eventually led the latter to create pan dulces.

Since some go by different names and others vary slightly, it’s unknown exactly how many pan dulces exist. However, it’s estimated that there’s between 500-2,000 different types of pan dulces in Mexico.

It’s one of the most inexpensive treats in Latin America and is consumed at any time during the day. Pair that pan dulce with your favorite cup of coffee, hot chocolate or champurrado and you got a perfect meal.