Life Again?: Welcome to 2021

If you’re reading this, then you made it through the dreaded year that was 2020. We won’t talk about all that transpired — we lived through it — but we will talk about the new year.
We’re finally here in 2021 and it’s not a surprise that so many wanted to turn the page, but let’s not forget the reality of things. Just because we moved into a new year doesn’t mean that life is suddenly perfect or all our problems have disappeared.
I’m not trying to be a downer, although it is Monday as I write this, my least favorite day of the week. But we should all strive to make this year better. We can’t just hope things will get better because then nothing will change.
I hope I win a million dollars, but if I’m not playing the lottery, then that’s never going to happen. I hope I become a better photographer, but if I sit on my couch all day chances are I probably won’t improve. You feel me? Things become better when we make them better.
Everyone has their own way of going about it, but mine will be the cliché New Year’s resolution. I have two main ones: the first actually being to become a better photographer and the second to continue my path to a healthy lifestyle.
Photography is something I’ve loved for a quite a while now and something I’ve been doing on a more serious note for a little over three years now. From understanding composition to color theory, I studied it a lot more during quarantine in 2020 and I hope to build on it this year. The simple goal is to continue to get better.
Well-versed in news and sports photography, I want to get uncomfortable and do some more portrait work — something I’m admittedly still new to. I figure the only way we can grow in any area is by tackling our weaknesses.
The path to a healthy lifestyle is a journey I’ve been on the last six months. I’ve completely changed my diet and eating habits, while also working out three to five times a week now. With the gyms shut down again, I’ve been working on a lot of cardio and I must say that it has paid dividends.
As of this column, I’ve lost 15 pounds. The next goal is to lose nine more to get to my overall goal of 24 pounds. I know it’s going to take a lot more discipline and hard work, but I’ve made it this far, so why not keep going? Let’s push it and see how far I can go.
What are your New Year’s resolutions? Or what do you hope to accomplish in 2021? Don’t wait for life to pass you by and expect things to get better. Do what’s in your control to attain your goals. I can’t wait to continue my New Year’s resolutions.
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.