Life Again?: Welcome to 2021

If you’re reading this, then you made it through the dreaded year that was 2020. We won’t talk about all that transpired — we lived through it — but we will talk about the new year.

We’re finally here in 2021 and it’s not a surprise that so many wanted to turn the page, but let’s not forget the reality of things. Just because we moved into a new year doesn’t mean that life is suddenly perfect or all our problems have disappeared.

I’m not trying to be a downer, although it is Monday as I write this, my least favorite day of the week. But we should all strive to make this year better. We can’t just hope things will get better because then nothing will change.

I hope I win a million dollars, but if I’m not playing the lottery, then that’s never going to happen. I hope I become a better photographer, but if I sit on my couch all day chances are I probably won’t improve. You feel me? Things become better when we make them better.

Everyone has their own way of going about it, but mine will be the cliché New Year’s resolution. I have two main ones: the first actually being to become a better photographer and the second to continue my path to a healthy lifestyle.

Photography is something I’ve loved for a quite a while now and something I’ve been doing on a more serious note for a little over three years now. From understanding composition to color theory, I studied it a lot more during quarantine in 2020 and I hope to build on it this year. The simple goal is to continue to get better.