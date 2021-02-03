Life Again?: Three sisters and their fabulous cookies

HANFORD — Any time my wandering eye catches something sweet and scrumptious, I’m instantly drawn to it. Add my sweet tooth to the mix and it recently led me to finding the latest diamond in Hanford.

I was mindlessly clicking through Instagram stories a couple weeks ago when I saw some delectable cookies that I just knew I needed to try. I found out they were made by The Sweet Crumb, a new local business owned by three sisters.

Marilyn Castaneda, 22, Veronica Vazquez, 32, and Nalleli Pelayo, 29, all come together at the latter’s home and bake what I thought was one of the best cookies I’ve had in years.

I tried their chocolate chip and double chocolate chip cookies, and let me tell you, I was in heaven. Tied neatly in a white box with The Sweet Crumb logo on top, the intoxicating aroma was already coming through and the ambrosial scent of warm chocolate was filling up the room.

The fresh cookies pulled apart neatly with a crunchy shell, and soft and warm inside. Each one was loaded with chocolate chips (as it should be) and I didn’t think twice about my diet as I ingested these bad boys.

Castaneda said The Sweet Crumb just began selling cookies on Dec. 5 and it’s something that was a long time coming for the trio.

“It’s always been a dream of ours to have like a small business or something,” Castaneda said.

Baking and the joy it brought all three is something they always loved. After talking about starting a business last fall, they experimented and perfected their cookies before they decided to go for it.