Life Again?: Three sisters and their fabulous cookies

HANFORD — Any time my wandering eye catches something sweet and scrumptious, I’m instantly drawn to it. Add my sweet tooth to the mix and it recently led me to finding the latest diamond in Hanford.
I was mindlessly clicking through Instagram stories a couple weeks ago when I saw some delectable cookies that I just knew I needed to try. I found out they were made by The Sweet Crumb, a new local business owned by three sisters.
Marilyn Castaneda, 22, Veronica Vazquez, 32, and Nalleli Pelayo, 29, all come together at the latter’s home and bake what I thought was one of the best cookies I’ve had in years.
I tried their chocolate chip and double chocolate chip cookies, and let me tell you, I was in heaven. Tied neatly in a white box with The Sweet Crumb logo on top, the intoxicating aroma was already coming through and the ambrosial scent of warm chocolate was filling up the room.
The fresh cookies pulled apart neatly with a crunchy shell, and soft and warm inside. Each one was loaded with chocolate chips (as it should be) and I didn’t think twice about my diet as I ingested these bad boys.
Castaneda said The Sweet Crumb just began selling cookies on Dec. 5 and it’s something that was a long time coming for the trio.
“It’s always been a dream of ours to have like a small business or something,” Castaneda said.
Baking and the joy it brought all three is something they always loved. After talking about starting a business last fall, they experimented and perfected their cookies before they decided to go for it.
“It was a lot of trial and error,” Castaneda said. “We had family members try them out and get other people’s comments and feedback.”
They had never sold their cookies before and now almost two months into their new venture, they’re churning out cookies seven days a week and have received high marks for their sweets.
“We’re lucky to be part of this small business community,” Castaneda said. “It’s been really nice to have supportive people and it’s humbling to see that people really want to root for you.”
With a permit to bake from home, Vazquez and Pelayo do the baking and experimenting, while Castaneda takes care of the marketing, finances, delivery and more.
“[Vazuez and Pelayo have] always really liked baking, so they had always, whether it was a family gathering, a birthday, whatever it was, there was always some type of baked good there,” Castaneda said.
The Sweet Crumb currently takes orders seven days a week through their Instagram (@thesweetcrumb_hanford) or on their Facebook page (The Sweet Crumb). They take orders via direct message, text, phone call or email. They can be reached at 559-836-2188 or thesweetcrumb20@gmail.com.
Customers can pre-order and even have same-day orders depending on how busy they are. They do pickup and delivery each day, but the most important thing is you’re getting a fresh product.
“Every cookie is made fresh for that day,” Castaneda said.
They sell cookies in sets of four for $12. And each cookie is six ounces and large, so it’s more than worth the price.
“It’s a big cookie that I think you’ll get full off of,” Castaneda said.
The original chocolate chip cookie can be ordered at any time, but all other flavors are rotated on a weekly basis. So far, they’ve made chocolate chip, double chocolate chip, peanut butter chocolate chip, cookie butter, white chocolate chip with macadamia nuts, and oatmeal cinnamon raisin. They’re always experimenting and looking to add new flavors.
Last week, they added a new Jumbo Cookie, a nine-inch cookie that can be ordered for any occasion. It does require a two-day notice and can be decorated or ordered plain for $25.
As it states on their Instagram page, “Dessert was created to make people smile.” And these cookies do just that.
Do yourself a favor and order some cookies from The Sweet Crumb this week. Not only do you get to treat yourself to some of the best cookies you’ll ever taste, but you’ll be supporting three phenomenal local ladies and business owners. It truly does not get much better than that.
