Life Again?: The top 10 stories of 2020

HANFORD — 2020. The year that absolutely no one will forget. Littered with multiple divisive issues, none bigger than COVID-19 and the Black Lives Matter movement, the year had multiple memorable moments in Kings County.

After hours of combing through hundreds of stories I wrote, here are my top 10 of 2020.

1. Hundreds attend Black Lives Matter protest at Hanford Civic Auditorium

HANFORD — With Hanford being a staunch and overtly conservative area, organizers for the Black Lives Matter protest in June were hoping for 50 people to show up. Instead, what transpired was a sea of support at the Hanford Civic Auditorium with more than 500 people standing in solidarity for one cause.

“It’s beautiful,” Ashley Neely, an organizer, said on June 6. “When you live here in Hanford or places in the Central Valley, you feel like you can’t speak up. You feel like you’re going to get backlash from everybody. It was scary to even do the protest, but every day I saw more and more people say they’re going to come.”

The protest was in response to the death of George Floyd, an African American man who was killed by former police officer Derek Chauvin on May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The protesters took to the street to march while chanting “Black Lives Matter,” “George Floyd” and “I can’t breathe.” Former Representative TJ Cox, Hanford Police Chief Parker Sever and then-Hanford Mayor John Draxler were a few of the notable people in attendance.