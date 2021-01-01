Life Again?: The top 10 photos of 2020

HANFORD — What better way to ring in the new year but to take one final look at 2020? The never-ending year saw nearly 28,800 frames snapped and more than 2,500 used in my stories.
Let me start off by saying that asking to choose 10 photos of a year unlike any other I’ve ever lived through is an impossible task without a satisfactory answer. A plethora of photos could have made this list for a variety of reasons.
But as a reporter, it’s my job to nail down a final list. So relive 2020 one more time through some of the most impactful images of the year.
1. ‘People want change in our community’: BLM Hanford takes a ride for racial justice
HANFORD — In this Aug. 7, 2020, Sentinel file photo, Christopher Tafoya rides his bicycle on North Irwin Street during Black Lives Matter Hanford's “Ride for Racial Justice.”
A mask to ward off the coronavirus, a Black Lives Matter shirt and a bike ride for social justice. The three intersecting elements in this frame create a perfect depiction of 2020.
As I was covering the bike ride, I just happened to notice Tafoya behind me. I quickly turned and fire and didn’t think twice about it. It wasn’t until I got home that I realized what I had captured. This is the top image of 2020.
2. Hundreds attend Black Lives Matter protest at Hanford Civic Auditorium
HANFORD — In this June 6, 2020, Sentinel file photo, Representative TJ Cox takes a knee with protesters as he chants “George Floyd” during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Hanford Civic Auditorium.
Cox was the only local politician to speak during the protest and told his story about facing racial discrimination while growing up. The powerful photo speaks for itself with Cox in mid-chant, fist in the air and the rest of those around him following suit. The protest in Hanford drew over 500 people.
I’m sure some might criticize the top two choices being related to the Black Lives Matter movement, but regardless of your position on it, it was a huge moment this past summer that not even a conservative city like Hanford could escape.
3. School district powers through COVID-19 to hold Halloween Parade
ARMONA — In this Oct. 28, 2020, Sentinel file photo, a teacher waves to a student inside a car during the annual Halloween Parade at Armona Elementary School.
COVID-19 affected every part of life this past year and school was one of the biggest talking points. Schools shifted to distance learning for what was initially two weeks before eventually turning into an indefinite amount of time as the virus swept its way through the Central Valley.
This event was the first time teachers at Armona Elementary School had seen their students in about seven months. The teacher waving while being socially distant and wearing a face shield decorated as a shark shows the adaptation that people were forced to make.
4. Black Lives Matter Protest brings hundreds of peaceful protesters to the streets
VISALIA — In this May 30, 2020, Sentinel file photo, protesters momentarily flooded the Mooney Boulevard and Caldwell Avenue intersection during a Black Lives Matter Protest in Visalia.
The protest in Visalia was one of the first in the Central Valley and was held five days after the killing of George Floyd. What started as a couple dozen protesters quickly turned into hundreds marching for hours in the summer sun.
The youth showing their spirit and unwillingness to stay quiet translated into a huge BLM movement in the Central Valley during the summer.
5. Adventist Health receives 700 doses of COVID-19 vaccine
HANFORD — In this Dec. 18, 2020, Sentinel file photo, employees from the Kings County Department of Public Health wheel out 700 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.
Although unassuming at first glance, the weight and brevity of the moment gives this photo its spot in the top 10. The boxes carefully cradling the vaccine represent a light at the end of the tunnel that is the coronavirus. The vaccines made a short trip to Adventist Medical Center and were then administered a few days later.
6. Thursday Night Market Place hosts first certified farmers market
HANFORD — In this May 7, 2020, Sentinel file photo, a father carries his daughter as they wait in line at Thursday Night Market Place.
As the nation began to reopen in May, the population slowly began to adopt masks as an everyday tool. Masks were initially required (later recommended) at Thursday Night Market Place.
I remember this being the first event where I saw such a large segment of the local population mask-up during the pandemic. It was a moment where you realized things had changed.
Life has carried on, obviously, but under a new set of rules and guidelines.
7. Sierra Pacific celebrates seniors with drive-thru graduation
HANFORD — In this June 4, 2020, Sentinel file photo, a Sierra Pacific student walks during the 8th Annual Commencement Exercises at Sierra Pacific High School.
Again, school had to undergo multiple changes and graduation ceremonies were not spared. After much deliberation, a drive-thru was settled on at each school’s respective campus.
Students were given their diploma and then had their names called out as teachers cheered on from afar with many donning face masks. Some preferred the drive-thru ceremonies saying it was more intimate with family able to be right beside their graduate.
The image is a reminder how things drastically changed in a matter of months and the resourcefulness of people to ensure students were still properly celebrated.
8. Hundreds of cars surprise veteran for 95th birthday
HANFORD — In this Dec. 12, 2020, Sentinel file photo, Navy veteran Roy Harmon (left) waves to cars with daughters, Linda Kurtzman (center) and Patti Norton, during a drive-by birthday surprise in Hanford.
Harmon was surprised for his 95th birthday with more than 300 cars showing up to his small cul-de-sac. The joy on Norton’s face immediately drew me into this photo and all three simultaneously waving provides for a warm feeling.
9. Boys and Girls Central Section championship results
FRESNO — In this Feb. 29, 2020, Sentinel file photo, San Joaquin Memorial's Stephon Young powers through an alley-oop during the first quarter of the CIF Central Section Open Division championship at Selland Arena.
Young’s powerful dunk happened to be the only one out of 12 championship games. A little bit of luck and good timing helped make this frame possible, as No. 3 seed SJM would go on to upset No. 1 seed Clovis West 51-49.
We had no clue while we were there, but the Central Section championships were going to be one of the final times we saw youth sports in action.
10. Life Again?: Lighten up the lockdown with Christmas cheer
HANFORD — The Hanford Civic Auditorium at 400 N. Douty Street ended the night of lights.
This might be the only one I’m a bit biased on, but I immediately got postcard vibes after taking this photo. It was the final stop on my journey to document some of the most exciting Christmas light displays in Hanford.
The warmth and serene feeling, which made me forget about everything for just a minute, helped sneak this image into the top 10.
—
What an absolute privilege it was to document all of these different events. Whether you agree with this list or not, it’s undeniable that these images were some of the most telling of 2020. I’m excited to see what 2021 brings. Happy New Year everyone.
