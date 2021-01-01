Life Again?: The top 10 photos of 2020

HANFORD — What better way to ring in the new year but to take one final look at 2020? The never-ending year saw nearly 28,800 frames snapped and more than 2,500 used in my stories.

Let me start off by saying that asking to choose 10 photos of a year unlike any other I’ve ever lived through is an impossible task without a satisfactory answer. A plethora of photos could have made this list for a variety of reasons.

But as a reporter, it’s my job to nail down a final list. So relive 2020 one more time through some of the most impactful images of the year.

1. ‘People want change in our community’: BLM Hanford takes a ride for racial justice

HANFORD — In this Aug. 7, 2020, Sentinel file photo, Christopher Tafoya rides his bicycle on North Irwin Street during Black Lives Matter Hanford's “Ride for Racial Justice.”

A mask to ward off the coronavirus, a Black Lives Matter shirt and a bike ride for social justice. The three intersecting elements in this frame create a perfect depiction of 2020.

As I was covering the bike ride, I just happened to notice Tafoya behind me. I quickly turned and fire and didn’t think twice about it. It wasn’t until I got home that I realized what I had captured. This is the top image of 2020.