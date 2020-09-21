Life Again?: The power of unplugging and how a photo shoot became therapeutic

The plan for this past Saturday was simple: Take some photos, have some fun and go home.
As a photographer, I had arranged a noon photo shoot with someone I, admittedly, did not know. I had barely learned their name and only knew them because they took my drink order every couple days at a local spot in Hanford. The person’s identity shall remain a mystery since they have no clue I’m writing this, but what is important is what transpired throughout the day.
As we began our shoot, the nooks and crannies of a small town like Hanford took center stage. The columns of the Civic Auditorium provided an elegant backdrop and the palm trees lining Civic Park created a postcard-like feel.
A walk away, a brick wall highlights the skin tone and makes for a change in scenery. A photo with local artist Jennifer Butts’ butterfly painting provides depth and exciting color. The company I was in made it all the better with a quick, evolving chemistry between model and photographer.
The photo shoot lasted a little over an hour with multiple poses, locations and a total of 160 photos taken. The perception, at least to me, was after the photo shoot we would say our goodbyes and that would be the end of it.
I decided to pitch the idea to grab a tea from Tiger Tea House, a popular local spot going strong for over a year now and one with drinks that can satisfy everyone. A Mango Lover it was for me to quench my thirst on the 80-plus degree day.
We decided to sit in Civic Park and that was the beginning of a five-plus hour conversation where everything from music and food to politics and life were discussed.
I discussed moving to Hanford after being laid off from a previous job and they filled me in on their details growing up. All the while, something magical happened.
Not once did I return a text, phone call or really pick up my phone at all during our extended conversation. Going to our phone consisted of showing a photo or looking up a song we had forgotten the name to.
Along the way, we saw young children running around in the park, people passing by on bikes, a person relaxing on the old courthouse steps while bumping music and even a proposal. She said yes.
Civic Park was teeming with life, something I hadn’t taken notice of in my three years of living here. I pass by it all the time and tell myself it’s empty. I guess the saying is true, sometimes you have to stop and smell the roses.
Don’t get me wrong, I had plans lined up for the day, as did they I’m sure, but, for me, my plans seemed to become more and more superfluous as our chat lengthened. My phone eventually had over 50 notifications I had to respond to.
But I kept thinking to myself: When was the last time I sat and had a good conversation like this? When was the last time I wasn’t attached to my phone for more than 10 minutes? Is this why people sit outside for seemingly no reason? Why do I feel so relaxed for the first time in what seems like forever?
The experience was rejuvenating and reminded me how therapeutic nature and good company was even if it’s just a park downtown. I guess I’m trying to encourage whoever’s reading this to find good company and relax outside. Maybe visit all the great places previously mentioned. It might be the best thing you do all year.
So to recap, a noon photo shoot with someone I didn’t know scheduled to last an hour, ended with us leaving Civic Park at nearly 7:30 p.m. with a newfound friendship and a promise to see each other again in the near future.
I encourage everyone to stop and smell the roses.
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.
