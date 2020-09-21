Life Again?: The power of unplugging and how a photo shoot became therapeutic

The plan for this past Saturday was simple: Take some photos, have some fun and go home.

As a photographer, I had arranged a noon photo shoot with someone I, admittedly, did not know. I had barely learned their name and only knew them because they took my drink order every couple days at a local spot in Hanford. The person’s identity shall remain a mystery since they have no clue I’m writing this, but what is important is what transpired throughout the day.

As we began our shoot, the nooks and crannies of a small town like Hanford took center stage. The columns of the Civic Auditorium provided an elegant backdrop and the palm trees lining Civic Park created a postcard-like feel.

A walk away, a brick wall highlights the skin tone and makes for a change in scenery. A photo with local artist Jennifer Butts’ butterfly painting provides depth and exciting color. The company I was in made it all the better with a quick, evolving chemistry between model and photographer.

The photo shoot lasted a little over an hour with multiple poses, locations and a total of 160 photos taken. The perception, at least to me, was after the photo shoot we would say our goodbyes and that would be the end of it.

I decided to pitch the idea to grab a tea from Tiger Tea House, a popular local spot going strong for over a year now and one with drinks that can satisfy everyone. A Mango Lover it was for me to quench my thirst on the 80-plus degree day.

We decided to sit in Civic Park and that was the beginning of a five-plus hour conversation where everything from music and food to politics and life were discussed.