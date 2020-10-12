Life Again?: The Lakers have made my 2020 bearable

Oh, how sweet it is.

If you were one of many Los Angeles Lakers fans from around the country watching the final seconds tick down to the franchise’s record-tying 17th championship, then you know the elation I felt in that moment.

Apart from jumping up and down like a child, I remembered that the 106-93 Game 6 victory over the Miami Heat was for Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who tragically passed away in a helicopter accident earlier this year.

It was all for Kobe.

There was plenty of other storylines, which made the title all the more sweeter.

LeBron James won his fourth NBA Finals MVP and became the first player to do so with three different teams. He now trails only Michael Jordan, who has six. Anthony Davis finally got himself a ring after eight seasons in the NBA. Dwight Howard redeemed himself after a less-than-stellar first stint with L.A. Alex Caruso, who was playing in the G-League just a year ago, started Game 6 and was now on top of the basketball world. Jeanie Buss became the first female owner to win an NBA championship.

The excitement over the multitude of accomplishments was endless for me.

I did take a second to reflect. It had been 10 years — a whole decade — since the Lakers had won a championship. Back in 2010, when they defeated the Boston Celtics in a thrilling Game 7, I was 16 and had just finished my sophomore year of high school. That’s wild.

I hadn’t even thought of making a poor career choice and becoming a reporter yet.

From the season being suspended on March 11 to basketball restarting in a bubble, no one was even sure we would get to this point. I’m really glad it all worked out.